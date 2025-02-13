Keysight Technologies Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enhancing Threat Detection and Response Capabilities with Its Electronic Warfare and Spectrum Management Solutions

Keysight's EW solutions counter advanced and evolving threats and offer scalability and upgrade options, significantly enhancing operational planning, readiness, and effectiveness.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the electronic warfare (EW) and spectrum management industry and based on its findings, recognizes Keysight with the 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company is a leading electronic design and test solutions provider with over 80 years of expertise. Originally a part of Hewlett-Packard and later Agilent, Keysight carries forward a rich legacy of innovation and industry leadership. The company offers a broad spectrum of software, tools, and services integral to electronic system design, development, and validation. Keysight's solutions encompass every stage of the product life cycle, from simulation and manufacturing to installation, deployment, and optimization. It also provides extensive customer support, including start-up assistance, application support, asset management, instrument calibration, and consulting. Keysight caters to a wide array of industries, including aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, energy, semiconductors, communications, and education.

Keysight leverages extensive R&D capabilities to develop innovative technologies that counter advanced and evolving threats, which is crucial in the rapidly evolving EW mission area. Its advanced EW threat simulators and analyzers compromise commercial off-the-shelf components, including radio frequency (RF) vector signal generators, RF analyzers, and open architecture software. Keysight's advanced M9484C Vector Signal Generator supports connections up to 54 gigahertz and offers capabilities such as signal descriptor word streaming and virtual channel options. The company's real-time radio frequency modeling platform, Simulation View Software, enables dynamic scenario control and detailed visualization. Designed for adaptability, the simulators can be upgraded with additional software and hardware components. By using commercial off-the-shelf technology, the company aims to reduce test costs, accelerate project timelines, and ensure high availability. These cutting-edge products enable comprehensive simulation, testing, and analysis of EW scenarios, significantly enhancing threat detection and response capabilities. They evaluate complex multi-emitters, electronic disruptors, and dynamic flight paths, enhancing warfighters' operational planning and effectiveness.

Norazah Bachok, best practices research analyst at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "By repurposing advancements from diverse industries-such as automotive and telecommunications-Keysight stays ahead of market demands, providing adjustable and sophisticated solutions that address current and future EW needs."

Keysight leverages its expertise and advanced technology to aid defense organizations in navigating the electromagnetic spectrum's complexities and enhance their operational readiness. Its scalable, open-architecture solutions integrate legacy scenarios with new advanced systems, enabling customers to modernize their test and evaluation competencies while preserving existing investments' value. Furthermore, its KeysightCare program offers technical support, warranty services, and upgrades to maintain operational effectiveness and minimize downtime. Keysight optimizes open software architectures, and the size, weight, and power of its EW products ensure that its solutions remain effective in increasingly complex environments, helping it adapt to a swiftly changing technological landscape and reinforcing its industry leadership.

"Keysight's strategic focus on research and development and investing 16% of its revenue back into the business unit enable it to stay ahead of market demands and continually adapt its technologies for specialized defense applications. This commitment has led to a notable surge, particularly in the EW sector, where the company's performance surpasses the market average," added Wayne L. Shaw III, director of aerospace and defense at Frost & Sullivan and himself an EW expert and the former President/CEO of the Association of Old Crows. With its dedication to innovation, scalable and reusable solutions, and strong overall performance, Keysight earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 North American Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the EW and spectrum management industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

