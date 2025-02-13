MAGIC New York to Preview Designs Across Apparel, Footwear, Accessories and Home, Gift and Beauty in U.S. Fashion Capital

The February edition will showcase nearly 300 brands across women's young contemporary, modern sportswear and trend with 20% new and 16% international brands.

MAGIC New York, the premier East Coast young contemporary women's fashion market, will return to the Javits Center Feb. 18-20, 2025, connecting brands, buyers, influencers and industry insiders to explore must-have collections for the upcoming season.

Showcasing nearly 300 brands across women's young contemporary, modern sportswear and trend, MAGIC New York will highlight categories including Fall/Winter 2025 apparel, footwear, accessories and home, gift and beauty. Top exhibiting brands including?? Gentle Souls, Mod Ref, Little Words Project and Barefoot Dreams are returning to MAGIC New York.

New brands will represent 20% of MAGIC New York, including Endless Rose, Shiraleah and Los Angeles-based denim brand Judy Blue Jeans, among many more. International presence will account for 16% of the show with over 10 countries in attendance. Highlighted exhibitors include Canadian brands Mitchie's Matchings and Lisette L Montreal; Brazil-based Sawary Jeans; and Turkish labels Soul of Mu, Dantelle and Mago.

"We continue to aim to bring unforgettable experiences year after year and build a sense of community that is truly unique to MAGIC New York for our retailers, shoppers and brands," says Jordan Rudow, Vice President of MAGIC. "We are excited to debut new exhibitors and connect them to a wide range of buyers and other industry professionals, as well as host our growing international presence to support global success in the industry."

Shoppers at MAGIC can expect to see an assortment of youthful and feminine pieces with coquette details continuing to emerge. Pastels, floral and dainty embellishments are expected to dominate the trend cycle into 2025, along with wide leg and slouch denim, knitwear, Western and rugged utility paired with bohemian influences, chiffon dresses and ruffles. Registered buyers represent a wide range of retailers, from big-box stores to specialty boutiques, including Anthropologie, Bloomingdale's, Claire's, Nordstrom, Dick's Sporting Goods and more. Celebrating the return of MAGIC New York, MAGIC will host an opening night fashion show featuring brands and trends available to shop on the show floor on Tuesday, Feb. 18th at the MAGIC Social House. Educational content for attendees will include boutique marketing strategies presented by Boutique Hub and a data-driven deep dive presented by MMGNET into the fashion consumer landscape in 2025, identifying consumer purchasing influences and key marketing strategies to reach customers. Registration for MAGIC New York is still open. To register to attend, visit www.magicfashionevents.com . About MAGIC MAGIC is a high-energy fashion experience and home to the industry's largest selection of trend-driven and young contemporary apparel, footwear, and accessories. Fusing scale with curation to drive commerce, creativity, and connections, MAGIC joins a global audience of retail buyers - from big-box to boutique - with influencers, media, and industry thought leaders. More than just events, MAGIC is a deeply rooted community, and a place brands and retailers call home. For more information, please visit:? www.magicfashionevents.com . Media Contact Informa Markets PR?

FashionPR@Informa.com SOURCE: Fashion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire