duPont REGISTRY Group Partners With Fortune International to Build Unique Luxury Tower for Car Collectors Designed by Pininfarina in the Center of Miami

duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG), the trailblazer in the luxury and exotic automotive ecosystem, has partnered with Fortune International Group , a leader in high-end real estate development that's created more than 30 stunning buildings, and the iconic Italian design house Pininfarina , with its unique history of designing unforgettable cars that became pieces of art, to create duPont REGISTRY Tower designed by Pininfarina .

The three companies have joined forces to build a first-of-its-kind tower for a group of exclusive car collectors in the heart of Miami, nearby Design District and Miami Beach. Located in Miami's Magic City Innovation District , membership of the car club will be by invitation only, and members will enjoy areas to display their prized possessions in a premium space, conduct business in private offices, and get to enjoy social time at the club, its restaurant, and spa.

"At Fortune International Group, we are committed to creating exceptional real estate developments that redefine luxury living and innovation," said Edgardo Defortuna, President and CEO of Fortune International Group. "The duPont REGISTRY Tower is a perfect embodiment of this vision - an architectural masterpiece that seamlessly blends high-end automotive culture with world-class design and functionality."

Premium office spaces will cater to businesses aligned with the luxury and automotive industries, offering an unparalleled environment.

"DuPont REGISTRY has always been at the forefront of automotive luxury, and this project represents the next evolution of our brand," said duPont REGISTRY Group CEO Antoine Tessier. "With Pininfarina's world-renowned design expertise and Fortune International Group's real estate leadership, we are creating a destination that embodies the fusion of art, engineering, and lifestyle."

More than just a building, with DB Lewis the architect of record, the duPont REGISTRY Tower will be a community - where passion for automobiles meets cutting-edge design.

"At Pininfarina, we have always believed that great design is about more than aesthetics - but also about emotion, innovation, and a seamless fusion of form and function," said Paolo Trevisan, Vice President of Design at Pininfarina of America.

For more information, visit dupontregistrytower.com or contact us at info@dupontregistrytower.com .

About duPont REGISTRY Group

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of members worldwide nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont Registry , Canossa Events , Cavallino , Supercar Owners Circle , Petrolicious , FerrariChat and Sotheby's Motorsport .

About Pininfarina

A global icon of Italian style, with offices in Italy, the United States, China, and Germany, Pininfarina is recognized for its unparalleled ability to create timeless beauty through its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan concern to an international service Group, synonym of automotive styling and an established reality in industrial, product and experience design, architecture, nautical and mobility beyond automotive. For over nine decades Pininfarina has designed more than 1,300 automotive and mobility projects and more than 650 product and architecture projects, receiving over 70 international design awards in just the past 10 years.

About Fortune International Group

Synonymous with excellence, quality, customer service and unwavering commitment to the highest standards of luxury, Fortune International Group has been a recognized leader in development, sales and marketing since 1983. With over 7,000 units and 9 million square feet of projects delivered, the company's prestigious development portfolio includes many of the most prominent residential properties in South Florida including Jade Signature, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Pompano Beach, The St. Regis Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Sunny Isles Beach, Auberge Beach Residences and Spa Fort Lauderdale, Jade Residences Brickell, Jade Beach, Jade Ocean, and Hyde Resort & Residences Hollywood.

