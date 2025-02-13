Safe and Green Development Corporation Announces Compliance with NASDAQ Continued Listing Requirements

MIAMI, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safe and Green Development Corporation (NASDAQ: SGD) (the "Company") announced today that it believes that it has met the stockholders' equity requirement under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5550(b) and has regained compliance with NASDAQ's continued listing standards.

Nasdaq will continue to monitor the Company's ongoing compliance with the stockholders' equity requirement and, if at the time of its next periodic report the Company does not evidence compliance it may be subject to delisting.

About Safe and Green Development Corporation (SG Devco)

Safe and Green Development Corporation is a real estate development company. Formed in 2021, it focuses primarily on the direct acquisition and indirect investment in properties nationally that will be further developed in the future into green single or multi-family projects. Additionally, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SG DevCo, Majestic World Holdings LLC, is a prop-tech company that has created a real estate AI Platform the Company uses to strategically increase the margins on homes sold by facilitating mortgage services and down payment assistance. MyVONIA Innovations LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary, is the owner of MyVONIA which is an AI-powered personal assistant designed to help simplify daily tasks and improve productivity for individuals and businesses.

