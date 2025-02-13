Trillion Energy International Inc.: Trillion Energy Announces SASB Field Operational Update

Vancouver, B.C., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. ("Trillion" or the "Company") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62), is pleased to announce an operational update for the SASB offshore gas project, Turkey.

During January 2025 the Company completed installation of new velocity string tubing in two wells located on tripods (Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2) in an operation that took approximately two weeks' time.

Previously, the Company completed installation of new tubing in four wells on the Akcakoca platform during the fall of 2024. A total of 6 wells have now received the new smaller tubing size to mitigate water loading conditions.

The tripod wells continue to receive nitrogen injections to stimulate production, however, operations have been delayed over the past few weeks due to stormy winter weather conditions. Both Alapli-2 and Bayhanli-2 initially responded positively to the ongoing operational efforts, however, stable long-term flow rates have yet to be sustained.

The Company is currently preparing to stimulate the Akcakoca-3 and South Akcakoca-2 wells in the upcoming week using nitrogen, upon suitable weather conditions arriving.

The Company has sourced a gas lift compressor system for the Akcakoca platform which will provide continuous gas lifting injection to certain wells to assist in production.

Additionally, the Company plans to enhance production by installing:

A Progressive Cavity Pump (PCP) in a well

Two slim-hole Electric Submersible Pumps (ESPs) attached to the new tubing in two wells

These strategic interventions involving artificial lift are critical to sustaining long-term production rates and optimizing well performance and are expected to occur in the upcoming months.

About the Company

Trillion Energy International Inc is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. More information may be found on www.sedar.com , and our website.

