INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: Informa Markets' PV Tech Research Releases First Ever Database for Green Hydrogen Projects

Database includes proprietary tracking and analysis of global projects from initial investment to final construction.

PV Tech Research, the leading resource covering renewable energy supply chains, launches its first global database for green hydrogen projects, providing unique insights into the market with a full audit-trail of global green hydrogen projects above 1MW (megawatt) in size. The database addresses the critical need for understanding market dynamics and key players in order to stay ahead of this emerging high growth sector.

Themes from the database include China's dominance in global project construction and future pipeline activity, and the potential for large projects to be built outside main geographic areas, closer to sites with high renewable capacities as the primary energy source.

"The global green hydrogen market is growing rapidly, as many countries look to further decarbonize their energy mix," notes Joe Hennessy, Research Analyst at PV-Tech Research, Informa Markets. "Understanding where the major developments in the market will come from is critical for potential investors and suppliers to the industry as a whole."

Compared to other countries, companies in China account for over 65 percent of global capacity installed, primarily due to a lower levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH). China is also the largest producer of alkaline electrolyzers, the dominating technology used within large scale green hydrogen projects.

As the second largest producer of green hydrogen, Europe retains a strong opportunity pipeline of projects, benefiting from surplus renewable energy supply including Spain with solar, Germany with wind, and Sweden and Norway with hydro and wind. Progress in these regions could also come from oil and gas companies using hydrogen for industrial purposes, alongside European Commission monetary awards.

The green hydrogen sector is currently subject to various country specific activities, including the 45V tax credits in the U.S., and the European Hydrogen Bank and H2Global auctions.

Figure: Pipeline of green hydrogen projects globally

Source: Green Hydrogen - Global Completed Assets & Pipeline Database

Globally, most of the green hydrogen projects remain in the early phases of growth. However, the average size of developments for the early stage pipeline is expected to increase going forward, suggesting that the sector is likely to see strong capacity build out over the next decade.

