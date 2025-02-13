Watford, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - The MySpace Group Companies, a leader in transforming spaces and enriching lives through innovative lifestyle services and technology solutions, is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the International Franchise Show (IFS) on 11th & 12th April 2025 at Excel London. In addition to presenting its cutting- edge DeclutterMySpace® Franchise Network, the company is set to empower business professionals with exclusive insights on workplace optimisation.

Empowering Businesses Through Professional Organisation

In a highly anticipated session at Theatre Four - proudly sponsored by McDonald's Restaurants - Chris Markert, COO of MySpace Group Companies, will headline the seminar titled "The Power of Organisation: Maximising Business Efficiency Through Professional Organisation."

This comprehensive seminar will reveal how professional organisation can revolutionise business operations and drive success. Drawing on real-world case studies and data-driven insights, attendees will learn how to:

Reduce Operational Costs: Discover strategies to maximise space utilisation and cut expenses.

Boost Employee Productivity: Understand the impact of organised workspaces, with evidence indicating that workers typically lose 4.5 hours per week searching for misplaced items.

Implement Sustainable Systems: Gain actionable techniques for digital organisation, paperless solutions, and streamlined workflows that align with modern business practices.

This session is ideal for business owners, managers, and professionals eager to optimise workplace efficiency and cultivate an environment that enhances productivity.

A Proven Model for Lifestyle Transformation

Under the visionary leadership of Founder and CEO Kim Vedovelli, the MySpace Group Companies has redefined professional organisation through its flagship brand, DeclutterMySpace®. What began as a professional organising service has evolved into a holistic lifestyle enhancement solution, offering a comprehensive range of specialised services including:

DesignMySpace: Seamlessly integrating interior design with functional storage solutions.

MoveMySpace & MoveMySpaceSenior: Delivering tailored moving services that incorporate decluttering principles to ensure a smooth transition.

CleanMySpace: Utilizing eco-friendly practices to maintain pristine, organised spaces.

Further elevating the business model, the company's technology division, DeclutterMySpace® Technology Systems, offers advanced tools such as Franchise Manager Pro, ConnectPro Booking System, and BrandBoost Pro. These innovations streamline operations and provide franchisees with a significant competitive edge in the market.



Expanding the DeclutterMySpace® Franchise Network



The DeclutterMySpace® Franchise Network offers a structured entry pathway with comprehensive training, ongoing professional development, and access to an integrated technology suite. The model is designed to support franchisees in establishing a sustainable business while contributing to community initiatives such as DeclutterMySpace® Gives Back.

Join MySpace Group Companies at IFS London

Visit the MySpace Group Companies exhibit at Excel London on 11th & 12th April 2025 to experience firsthand the innovative solutions that are redefining the professional organising and lifestyle services industry. Attendees will also have the opportunity to gain actionable insights from Chris Markert's seminar on professional organisation, designed to help businesses create efficient, productive workspaces.

For more information about MySpace Group Companies, DeclutterMySpace® Franchise opportunities, or to schedule a meeting at IFS London, please visit https://decluttermyspacepartnerservices.uk or https://www.thefranchiseshow.co.uk/exhibitors/declutter-space.

Media Contact:

Chris Markert, COO

Email: chris@decluttermyspacepartnerservices.uk

Phone: 0330 133 5112

About MySpace Group Companies

MySpace Group Companies stands at the forefront of British innovation in lifestyle services and technology solutions. Through its flagship brand, DeclutterMySpace®, and advanced technology systems, the company transforms spaces and enriches lives by delivering comprehensive solutions that elevate both personal and professional environments.

About Declutter My Space®

Declutter My Space® is dedicated to transforming environments into functional spaces through personalised, professional services. Declutter My Space® specialises in converting chaotic areas into soothing, organised environments. The team's extensive experience in decluttering and organising empowers individuals, families, and professionals to reclaim their spaces. The company understands that every client is unique, which is why the team offers tailored solutions designed to enhance both function and style. Elevate the living and working experience with dedicated support and expert guidance. Declutter My Space® is committed to providing innovative, customised decluttering and organising services that adapt to the diverse needs of clients across the UK.

