BIO-Europe Spring® 2025 Propels the New Wave of Innovation in Milan MUNICH, GERMANY - February 13, 2025. The 19th annual BIO-Europe Spring is heading to Milan, Italy, from March 17-19, 2025, with a digital experience to follow on March 25-26. As the premier springtime partnering conference, it builds on the record-breaking success of the 2024 edition in Barcelona, where attendance and partnering meetings hit new highs. With engagement already on the rise, Milan is set to be another milestone event for the global biotech community. BIO-Europe Spring connects Europe's top innovation centers with the global life sciences industry to cultivate thriving strategic partnerships. The 2025 edition in Milan, will bring together over 3,700 international stakeholders-from academia, startups and scaling biotechs to top pharma executives and investors-for more than 20,000 high-impact partnering meetings. Home to over 250 pharmaceutical and biotech companies, a life sciences sector valued at EUR 74.5 billion annually, world-class research institutes, and a dynamic VC ecosystem, Milan is the ideal host for this "must-attend" springtime partnering event. For its 2025 edition, BIO-Europe Spring will feature an engaging program curated by EBD Group offering hands-on workshops, company presentations, thought-provoking panel discussions, an active exhibition as well as a rich blend of networking opportunities . BIO-Europe Spring 2025 Program Highlights: Italian Roots, Global Reach: Biotech Investment Insights Join globally recognized venture capitalists Graziano Seghezzi of Sofinnova Partners and Francesco De Rubertis of Medicxi, for a dynamic and insightful fireside chat. Deals in Vogue: Navigating M&A and Business Development in a Shifting Global Landscape Dive into a dynamic discussion about deal-making strategies by experienced pharma executives from IPSEN, Teva Pharmaceuticals and Merck Healthcare KGaA Restoring the Picture: A New Era in Oncology Explore the advancing oncology landscape, its latest innovation as well as its recent deals and gain insight from top level pharma speakers and venture capitalists, including MSD, Angelini Ventures, IPSEN and BioMatch LLC Day in the Life of an Experienced Dealmaker Join leading pharma and venture investors and unravel strategies for navigating the current dealmaking landscape in this established discussion series EBD Group continues to provide a global platform for the biopharma community to connect. To enhance accessibility and extend engagement beyond the in-person event, the experience will continue in a digital format for two additional days of virtual partnering. Partnering Open and in Full Swing The partneringONE® platform will power 1-to-1 meetings, providing a seamless and efficient experience for delegates across both in-person and virtual formats. The blueprint for best-in-class partnering software, partneringONE, enables delegates to create connections which turn into successful collaborations. Launched in 2024, partneringONE plus is fully integrated into the BIO-Europe Spring experience. partneringONE plus is the only subscription designed for licensing professionals to find, connect, and manage opportunities seamlessly in one place. Produced by EBD Group, the leading partnering firm for the global biotechnology industry, and supported by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), BIO-Europe Spring 2025 will serve as a catalyst for collaboration, innovation, and deal-making in the life sciences community. EBD Group and BIO are looking forward to welcoming you in Milan where we hope you will meet your next partner among the attending life science leaders. Registration information for BIO-Europe Spring is available online . Discounted rates are available until March 14, 2025. For more information, please visit the conference website at: https://informaconnect.com/bioeurope-spring Additional links and information: Follow BIO-Europe Spring 2025 on X @EBDGroup (hashtag: BIOEuropeSpring) or on LinkedIn . About EBD Group EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE , that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings. Today our events (BIO-Europe, BIO-Europe Spring®, Biotech Showcase, ChinaBio® Partnering Forum, Asia Bio Partnering Forum and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 15,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 50,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information, please visit www.ebdgroup.com . Media Contacts:

