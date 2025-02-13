Data Protection as a Service Market Size Worth $161.5 Billion, Globally, by 2031 Growing at 30.3% CAGR | Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

The global data protection as a service market is set for explosive growth with a CAGR of 30.3% during 2025-2031, it was valued at $25.35 billion in 2024, with projections indicating a surge to $161.5 billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion is driven by increasing cyber security threats and data breaches, and shift toward cloud and remote work models.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, "Data Protection as a Service Market Size and Forecast (2021 - 2031), Global and Regional Share, Trend, and Growth Opportunity Analysis Report Coverage: By Deployment, Organization Size, Service Type, and Geography", the global data protection as a service market is observing significant growth owing to the increasing cyber security threats and data breaches and the shift toward cloud and remote work models.

The data protection as a service market was valued at US$ 25.35 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 161.5 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 30.3% during 2025-2031.

The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the data protection as a service market comprises an array of deployment, organization size, service type, and geography, which are expected to register strength during the coming years.

Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Increasing Cybersecurity Threats and Data Breaches: As primary data volumes grow owing to current cloud and edge applications, businesses must stay up with backup capacity, which is frequently required to be 10 to 50 times the size of the primary data. With the increasing sophistication of security assaults and the changing data environment, depending on legacy data protection systems makes it difficult and expensive to administer and operate. Data Protection as a Service enables enterprises to reduce risk by consolidating all data protection activities into a single modern platform and delivering them through a single vendor under a consumption-based approach.

Need for High Performance through Greater Protection: Without careful management, the ever-increasing volume and variety of data can lead to technology sprawl, which increases management complexity and lowers productivity. Similarly, the ever-increasing requirements for data backup, archiving, security, and compliance continue to put a strain on IT and raise costs. Various players across the globe offering solutions such as NxtGen Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) Reduce the cost and complexity of providing IT services to geographically dispersed locations or cloud consumers. It's an elastic-scale, backup-free cloud file server with extensive storage and data management features. It provides rapid, high-performance local data access while seamlessly integrating into the powerful, scalable, and secure NxtGen cloud platform for data protection, recovery, and archiving.

Expansion into Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs): As DPaaS solutions become more inexpensive and scalable, small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) are increasingly using them to safeguard their data. DPaaS can benefit both large and small enterprises. Small firms use DPaaS because of its low operational expenses and security, which cannot be afforded on-site. Cloud services allow large enterprises to reduce costs while also improving compliance levels. Some firms utilize DPaaS as a failover in the event that their on-premises cybersecurity fails. For example, a healthcare provider could use DPaaS to recover customer data following a cybersecurity breach. A ransomware compromise in the vendor's production environment could harm a large number of hospitals and doctors' offices. Instead of risking significant compliance fines and litigation expenses, the vendor might use DPaaS to quickly recover data and minimize downtime.

Geographical Insights: North America dominated the data protection as a service market in 2024 with a largest share; Asia Pacific will hold maximum CAGR during forecast period.

Data Protection as a Service Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:

On the basis of deployment, the data protection as a service market is segmented into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. The private cloud segment held the largest share of the data protection as a service market in 2024.

On the basis of organization size, the data protection as a service market is segmented into SMEs large enterprises. The large enterprise segment held the largest share of the data protection as a service market in 2024.

On the basis of service type, the data protection as a service market is segmented into Backup as a Service (BaaS), Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), and Storage as a Service (STaaS). The Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) segment held the largest share of the data protection as a service market in 2024.

The data protection as a service market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Data Protection as a Service Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Dell Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Oracle

Broadcom

Commvault

Veritas Technologies LLC

Asigra Inc

These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.

Data Protection as a Service Market Recent Developments and Innovations:

Anritsu A/S is pleased to announce its latest partnership, working with SecuPi to deliver data protection and GDPR compliance to customers worldwide. A leading Tier-1 telecommunications provider, with some of the most stringent data protection requirements of any operator globally, is the first to benefit from this new partnership.

HCLTech launched an advanced data and cloud computing security solution to enable enterprises to securely handle sensitive information with high data integrity and confidentiality. HCLTech DataTrustShield was developed to protect sensitive data during cloud operations, leveraging trusted execution environments (TEEs), including Intel Trust Domain Extensions (Intel® TDX) and Intel Trust Authority. Key benefits include secure data sharing across platforms, scalability, enhanced compliance, and robust protection for applications and intellectual property.

Conclusion:

Data protection and disaster recovery are vital to business continuity. A DPaaS solution offloads the majority of the costs, resources, and manpower required to sustain it. DPaaS has various advantages, and both large and small enterprises can benefit from the system while keeping data protection expenses low. Every organization has an IT budget, and DPaaS reduces the costs of resources and infrastructure required for a successful backup and recovery strategy. Because DPaaS is cloud-based, it can scale as the company grows and adds additional data and infrastructure. Data protection as a service is more than just a convenience; it's a requirement. Every day, modern IT systems and infrastructures face a variety of internal, external, malicious, and accidental dangers. In addition, people are becoming fervently protective of their data privacy. Over the next several months and years, there will be an explosion of data privacy legislation and regulations around the world, including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and SOX. DPaaS solutions not only offer a flexible, scalable, and dependable approach to data loss prevention and disaster recovery but also adhere to the data retention, storage, and governance criteria required for compliance in highly regulated industries.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including solution providers, system integrators, and end-users -with valuable insights into how to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.

