Smile CDR Inc.: Smile Digital Health Welcomes West Coast Informatics as a Certified Technology Partner, Strengthening FHIR-Centric Healthcare Interoperability

Smile Digital Health, a global leader in delivering secure, standards-based healthcare data exchange solutions, is pleased to announce that West Coast Informatics (WCI) has successfully completed Smile Digital Health's Technology Partner Certification Program. This milestone underscores Smile Digital Health's unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare interoperability and showcases WCI's dedication to powering efficient, FHIR-centered data integrations for healthcare organizations worldwide.

As a health technology company, Smile Digital Health's goal is to reduce barriers between information and care. We harness the power of open standards to build health IT solutions that deliver an interoperable, FHIR®1-first Health Data Fabric.

Spotlight on the Technology Partner Certification

Smile Digital Health's Technology Partner Certification ensures high standards of technical proficiency, compliance with healthcare regulations, and a deep understanding of Smile's Health Data Platform, MDM, CMS Suite, and other product offerings. By attaining this certification, WCI joins an esteemed group of technology partners equipped to integrate with Smile's solutions for payers, providers, and other healthcare stakeholders.

"We are delighted to welcome West Coast Informatics as a certified technology partner," said Bo Dagnall, Chief Product Officer at Smile Digital Health. "This achievement reflects their commitment to bridging data silos in healthcare, simplifying data exchange processes, and fostering the widespread adoption of FHIR standards. WCI's AutoMap solution seamlessly integrates into our platform, delivering valuable cost savings and operational efficiencies for our mutual customers."

Advancing the Digital Health Ecosystem

Seamless Integration: WCI's AutoMap feature now integrates with Smile's suite of interoperability products, reducing manual data mapping processes and creating more consistent, reliable patient data exchange.

Enhanced Clinical Value: A recently completed clinical use case highlights how AutoMap's automated workflow enables clinicians and administrators to access complete, accurate, and timely data, improving clinical insights and decision-making.

Cost-Efficient Solutions: By automating complex data transformations, healthcare organizations using Smile's platform integrated with WCI's AutoMap benefit from reduced administrative burdens, fewer errors, and lower operational costs-whether they leverage Smile's full ecosystem or integrate with WCI's AutoMap independently.

Accelerated FHIR Adoption: Both Smile and WCI are dedicated to driving the adoption of FHIR standards, aligning with the industry push toward more open, interoperable healthcare data solutions.

Ongoing Innovation and Collaboration

Through continued collaboration, Smile and WCI will build on the success of this certification by expanding their offerings to improve data quality, support regulatory compliance, and streamline operations for stakeholders across the healthcare continuum. By combining Smile's robust Health Data Platform with WCI's mastery in automated data mapping, the two organizations are well-positioned to influence the future of digital health innovation.

"Completing Smile Digital Health's Technology Partner Certification Program is a tremendous honor," said Brian Carlsen, CTO at West Coast Informatics. "We look forward to helping healthcare organizations unlock new value from their data by offering a seamless integration of WCI's AutoMap. This achievement affirms our commitment to enabling more affordable, scalable, and clinically relevant solutions for Smile's customers and beyond."

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a FHIR®-first health data solutions company providing the most advanced platform for managing and exchanging healthcare data. Smile helps healthcare organizations drive better patient outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and foster deeper collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data platform drives data unification, enrichment, and elevation while ensuring compliance with industry mandates. We equip healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, unlocking new value through the intelligent use of information, and creating BetterGlobalHealth overall. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com .

About West Coast Informatics

West Coast Informatics (WCI) delivers robust, user-friendly software solutions that streamline data management for the healthcare industry. Its flagship AutoMap technology empowers payers, providers, and healthtech companies to easily integrate, validate, and standardize complex data sources. By reducing the complexity of data workflows, WCI helps clients realize significant cost savings, regulatory compliance, and improved patient outcomes. Learn more at www.westcoastinformatics.com .

