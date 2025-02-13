Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Investorideas.com, a global investor news source covering EV and battery stocks releases a snapshot looking at news and developments in the race for the battery market for EV's, featuring NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTC Pink: NBMFF), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries.

Despite the current bump in the road from President Trump's narrative on EV's in the US, the EV market continues to show big growth prospects. The global Electric vehicle (EV) market size is estimated to grow by USD 446.4 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

The Silicon Anode Market, an integral component for batteries, is projected to grow from 946 Million USD in 2024 to 28.7 Billion USD in 2032, representing a CAGR of 54%, according to South Korean financial institution, Hana Securities. The silicon anode and electric vehicle (EV) battery market are set for significant growth, driven by increasing EV adoption, advancements in battery technologies and supportive government policies.

The growth story continues for NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (TSXV: NBM) (OTC Pink: NBMFF) as they advance towards commercial production. This week, NEO announced its collaboration with Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation. Through this collaboration, NEO aims to integrate advanced automation solutions that will improve production efficiency, quality control and scalability at NEO's planned silicon anode manufacturing facility in Windsor, Ontario.

With NEO Battery's development of its silicon anode technology, Rockwell Automation intends to aid the Company achieving operational readiness for large-scale, commercial production. By implementing Rockwell's advanced automation and digitalization solutions, NEO will streamline its manufacturing capabilities, optimize resource use, and support a more robust, cost-effective production process. Digital tools will also enable real-time monitoring and data-driven insights, supporting enhanced decision-making and reducing leadtime to workflows.

"We are excited to grow the auto and EV battery category in our industry," said Brian Holte, Regional Vice President, North America, of Sales Strategy and Transformation at Rockwell Automation. "Supporting NEO's growth is a strategic imperative for us as we continue to establish our products and solutions to scale the company's output with higher efficiencies and ultimately growth to both company's bottom lines."

As NEO Battery Materials commercializes its facilities in Windsor, the Company envisions expanding operations in the United States to pursue silicon anode manufacturing activities and value-added projects. Rockwell Automation will be engaged to help launch further facilities, such as in Ohio, in the future.

"Teaming up with Rockwell Automation was a strategic step to help us scale our battery materials commercialization and production," said Spencer Huh, President and CEO of NEO Battery Materials. "The value proposition provided by utilizing solutions from Rockwell will help grow and streamline production, delivering the highest quality products to our customers."

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

On February 6th, NEO announced the production scale-up to 20 tons per year to accommodate the increasing demand for NEO's high-performance silicon anode products and to initiate mass-producibility testing to prepare factory-level production.

MarketsandMarkets reports, "The anode is responsible for storing lithium ions during charging and releasing them during discharge, making its energy density a key factor in determining the overall energy capacity of the battery. Innovations in anode materials, such as silicon-carbon composites and nanocomposite tin/carbon/cobalt alloys, are enhancing energy storage capabilities and cycle life, which are essential for meeting consumer expectations for longer driving ranges and faster charging times."

According to an article in lanoticiadigital.com, "Lucid Group's innovation is anchored in its groundbreaking EV battery technology which offers extended range and quick charging capabilities. This has positioned the company as a leader in the quest for next-generation vehicles. With the push for sustainability and the global transition to green energy, EV tech innovations are pivotal. Lucid is not just capitalizing on this trend but is setting benchmarks with its superior battery efficiency and design."

In a review and rating of EV battery stocks at Insider Monkey, "Tesla is involved in the EV battery business throughout multiple areas - from in-house battery production to raw material sourcing, recycling and energy storage solutions. The company's vertical integration goes over and above manufacturing, and includes R&D, allowing it to maintain a competitive advantage. Its intangible assets and cost advantage are expected to act as key competitive advantages. Tesla, Inc. is facing constraints in battery production and it continues to actively work to increase total gigawatt hours of battery production in 2025."

Continued: "The outlook for the company's battery business is optimistic, courtesy of its focus on innovation, production scaling, and expanding demand for EVs and energy storage solutions."

An article this week on Rivian Automotive, Inc. at Mi Valle showcases how battery innovation could be a game changer for this EV company, highlighting -

"Rivian Automotive is poised for a technological revolution with a potential breakthrough in battery technology.

The company plans to introduce a proprietary solid-state battery, advancing beyond lithium-ion technology.

This new battery type promises increased energy density, addressing range anxiety with longer ranges and faster charging.

Solid-state batteries also offer enhanced safety, reducing risks of overheating and fires.

Successful integration of this technology could secure Rivian a larger market share and drive global EV adoption.

Industry watchers consider Rivian's innovation a potential catalyst for a new era of electric vehicle development."

Solid Power, Inc., is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power's core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power's business model - selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes - distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers.

Breaking news in the EV battery sector reported by Reuters and other major news outlets says, "Chinese battery giant CATL has started the process to list in Hong Kong by lodging its filings with regulators in a deal that is expected to raise at least $5 billion, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter."

Continued: "The biggest battery maker in the world filed an application to list on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday, saying part of the funds raised will be used to build its 7.3 billion-euro ($7.53 billion) battery plant in Hungary."

This new listing shows the EV battery race is still one for investors to watch.

