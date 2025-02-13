Blockchain Loyalty Corp.: Blue Crown Group Inc. and BBLC Secure Mining Lease Agreement, Expanding Strategic Gold Resource Holdings in California

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. / Blockchain Loyalty Corp. (OTC PINK:BBLC) Blue Crown Group Inc. (BCGI), in collaboration with Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (OTC: BBLC), proudly announces the execution of a mining lease agreement for a high-potential gold project in California's renowned Motherlode region. This acquisition marks the first of many strategic agreements aimed at reviving overlooked, high-grade gold assets in one of the most historically productive mining districts in North America.

The property, situated in the Eastern Belt, commonly referred to as the 'Pocket Belt', near Columbia, California, has a storied history of rich gold recovery. The region has yielded over $55 million in gold when priced at just $20 per ounce, underscoring its extraordinary potential in today's market. The area is also known for its unique telluride gold crystalline specimens and localized high-yield gold pockets exceeding 1,000 ounces.

North Fork Management (NFM), the expert team leading the project, is uniquely positioned to maximize this world-class gold resource. Leveraging cutting-edge scientific research, including tri-sulfide gold complex analysis, piezoelectric dynamics, and advanced geophysical technologies such as magnetic, gravity, and induced polarization (IP) methods, NFM brings a groundbreaking approach to gold exploration and extraction. Combined with over a century of mining expertise and a vast network of industry relationships, NFM is committed to reviving and optimizing these underutilized assets.

"Our first targeted acquisition is just the beginning," said Jamie Wallace of Blue Crown Group Inc. "With NFM's deep understanding, the latest scientific advancements, their expertise in gold endowment in orogenic deposits, and favorable market conditions, we are confident in our ability to reignite the flames of the forgotten 'ma and pa' high-grade gold mines of the past."

The lease agreement, under which Blue Crown Group Inc. is the Lessee, is structured for an initial term of two (2) years from the Effective Date, with the option to extend for up to three (3) additional terms of two (2) years each, subject to written confirmation from both parties before the expiration of the then-current term. The lease includes all mining rights, surface rights, and subsurface rights associated with the property. Additionally, this agreement grants the Lessee the right to extract any and all rare earth minerals, precious metals, and any other commercially viable materials discovered on the property during the lease duration.

"This partnership between BBLC and Blue Crown Group Inc. is a testament to our commitment to securing high-value assets that drive long-term growth," said Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman and CEO of BBLC. "By aligning with experienced operators and leveraging advanced technologies, we are creating tangible opportunities that not only enhance our portfolio but also deliver sustained value for our shareholders."

Additionally, the presence of essential energy transition minerals such as tellurium on the property further strengthens the long-term viability of this endeavor.

This lease agreement represents the first step in a series of acquisitions designed to expand and optimize gold production across the region. BCGI and BBLC are committed to securing additional strategic assets to build a diversified and high-value gold portfolio in the California Motherlode.

About Blue Crown Group Inc.

Blue Crown Group Inc. (BCGI) is an investment and asset management firm focused on strategic acquisitions in the mining, energy, and resource sectors. With a vision to unlock high-value opportunities in historically rich regions, BCGI leverages advanced technology, industry expertise, and innovative financial structuring to optimize asset performance and long-term value creation.

About Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. (BBLC)

Belle Bonica Luxe Corp. OTC: (BBLC) is dedicated to promoting a lifestyle of health, beauty, and wealth; through the acquisition and development of creative & innovative brands catering to luxury markets that are aimed at improving your way of life, while seeking long-term shareholder value. BBLC's promise is to commit to optimizing shareholder value by continuously sourcing un-paralleled revenue generating brands that match the group's 5 pillars of: "no limits. passionate. creative. innovative. fun."

For more information visit: www.bellebonica.com

Joel DeBellefeuille, Executive Chairman & CEO, E. joel@bellebonica.comTel. 514.434.2640

To learn more about Joel, Visit: www.joeldebellefeuille.com

Investor Relations: Just3 Public Relations, E.ir@bellebonica.com

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934 as well as relevant Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations regarding future business prospects and opportunities. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", "target" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

The Company does not assume any responsibility to update or revise any past statements regarding plans or projections related to any expected future events in cases where such plans or projections have not materialized or developed as previously stated or expected.

