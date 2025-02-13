MTM, Inc.: MTM Launches Wanda in St. Louis, Expanding Transportation Options for Seniors and People With Disabilities

MTM, a national leader in transportation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of Wanda in St. Louis. Designed to provide reliable transportation services that relieve caregiver burden, Wanda is tailored to meet the needs of seniors and individuals with disabilities who do not qualify for resources like Medicaid and Medicare non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT). This launch marks an exciting milestone for MTM as it brings this innovative solution to its hometown.

Wanda empowers individuals to stay connected with their communities, friends, and families, offering a vital resource to maintain independence and enhance quality of life - while also lessening the burden placed on caregivers. With a focus on convenience, affordability, and safety, Wanda offers transportation for medical appointments, social outings, grocery shopping, and more.

The success of Wanda in Phoenix and Tucson since its launch in early 2024 has paved the way for this expansion. Users in Arizona have benefited from the service's dependable performance, user-friendly online booking system, and exceptional customer service. This strong foundation has enabled MTM to continually improve Wanda's offerings, setting the stage for a larger nationwide rollout beginning in St. Louis, as well as the addition of other caregiver support services like meal and grocery delivery, home modifications, and more throughout 2025 and beyond.

"We are thrilled to launch Wanda in St. Louis and bring this invaluable service to the community where MTM began nearly three decades ago," said MTM's President and CEO Alaina Macia. "Our goal is to ensure that seniors and individuals with disabilities have access to safe and reliable transportation that keeps them connected to the people and activities they love. The success we've seen in Arizona has shown us how impactful Wanda can be, and we're excited to expand its reach, starting in our hometown."

Wanda offers easy ride booking through its user-friendly online portal, which allows riders and caregivers to schedule trips with just a few taps. Account owners can book and manage rides on behalf of others, making the service particularly beneficial for busy caregivers and families.

By addressing gaps in transportation services, Wanda in St. Louis helps bridge critical social divides-which is crucial to helping seniors and people with disabilities age in place at home. Its expansion aligns with MTM's mission to eliminate barriers to healthcare and other essential services for underserved populations.

With the launch of Wanda in St. Louis, MTM invites local residents to experience the difference Wanda can make in their daily lives. Book a ride with Wanda and use promo code STLRIDE50 to get 50% off your first ride! To learn more about Wanda, visit www.wanda.care.

MTM is the nation's most trusted and qualified partner for healthcare, transportation, and logistics solutions. Leveraging technology to streamline processes and improve the user experience for all stakeholders, MTM's wide spectrum of services help clients improve health outcomes, promote independence, reduce costs, and increase satisfaction. Every year, MTM removes community barriers for 20.5 million people by providing more than 35 million trips nationwide.

