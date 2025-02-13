Key Business Tax Deadlines Approaching: ExpressExtension Helps Tax Professionals File Extensions with Ease

With March 17 tax deadlines approaching, ExpressExtension offers a secure IRS-authorized solution for filing business tax extensions with Forms 7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809.

With the January 31 deadline for Forms 1099 and W-2 behind them, tax professionals now turn their attention to the next set of critical business tax deadlines. Among the most significant are Form 1120-S, Form 1065, 1042, and 1042-S, all due on March 17, 2025.

For businesses and tax professionals who need more time to prepare returns, the IRS allows an extension request using Form 7004, postponing the filing deadline. However, this extension applies only to the return itself - any taxes owed must still be paid by the original deadline.

ExpressExtension , an IRS-authorized e-file provider, simplifies the extension filing process, providing a secure and efficient solution for businesses and tax professionals.

ExpressExtension - A Comprehensive Solution for Tax Extension Filing

ExpressExtension supports the following tax extension forms for the 2024 tax year.

Form 7004

This form is used to request a 6-month automatic extension for business tax returns, including Form 1120-S (S corporations) & Form 1065 (partnerships). With a deadline coming up for S corporations and partnerships on March 17, 2025, tax professionals can file Form 7004 to extend the filing deadline to September 15, 2025.

Form 4868

Filing Form 4868 provides an automatic extension for individual income tax returns, including Form 1040 & 1040-NR. Individuals can extend their federal filing deadline from April 15 to October 15, giving them additional time to prepare and submit their returns.

Form 8809

This form is used to request an extension for filing information returns, including Form 1099-series, W-2, 1042-S, and 5498. Filing 8809 grants an automatic 30-day extension for reporting payments made to foreign individuals and entities.

Form 8868

Form 8868 grants an extension for tax-exempt organizations filing 990 series returns, including Form 990, 990-EZ, and 990-PF. Filing 8868 allows nonprofits and tax-exempt organizations more time to gather the required financial information before filing.

PRO Features Tailored Exclusively for Tax Professionals

ExpressExtension offers exclusive features designed specifically for tax professionals , making the extension filing process simpler and more efficient.

Intuitive Dashboard for Seamless Management

The ExpressExtension dashboard provides a centralized hub for tax professionals to efficiently manage extensions, track filing statuses, and access past filings. With real-time updates and a user-friendly interface, tax professionals can stay organized and ensure every extension request is processed accurately.

Secure Bulk Upload Options

ExpressExtension offers a quick and efficient way to add client business details manually or add all the required clients at once with the provided bulk upload templates.

The Express Guarantee-Refunds for Duplicate Filings

ExpressExtension offers the Express Guarantee for Forms 7004 and 4868 . Under this guarantee, clients can receive a full refund of the payment if the IRS rejects these forms due to duplicate filing. If the extension forms are rejected for other reasons, tax pros can fix errors and retransmit the returns at no additional cost.

Volume-Based Pricing

Tax professionals can choose to pay per extension or purchase credits in advance at discounted volume-based rates.

World-Class Customer Support

ExpressExtension provides reliable customer support via phone, email, and live chat, ensuring tax professionals receive assistance whenever needed.

AI Assistance At Every Step

ExpressExtension's AI-powered chatbot provides instant answers to common questions, guiding tax professionals through the extension filing process.

