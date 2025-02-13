Icertis OmniModel Strategy Enables Customer Choice and Flexibility Among AI Models for Business Transformation

Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced the integration of its contract intelligence platform with DeepSeek R1. This is the latest AI model integration as part of Icertis' OmniModel strategy to provide customers the choice to leverage different AI models while solving complex contracting challenges to optimize both outcomes and costs.

Connecting DeepSeek with the Icertis platform empowers enterprises to harness advanced AI capabilities to streamline operations, mitigate risks, and recapture revenue in their business relationships. By leveraging DeepSeek's sophisticated AI algorithms alongside Icertis technology, enterprises can gain deeper insights into contract data to support better informed decision-making and enhance contract performance, while enabling greater cost control over AI.

"At Icertis, we believe that an adaptable platform is essential for enabling large-scale enterprises to future-proof their AI investments and fully realize the potential of AI in contracting," said Sudarshan Chitre, Senior Vice President of Artificial Intelligence at Icertis. "Our integration with DeepSeek exemplifies the Icertis OmniModel commitment to help customers capitalize on the latest advancements as the AI landscape evolves, thereby accelerating their journey toward contract intelligence and maximizing the value of every customer and supplier agreement."

Icertis remains at the forefront of AI innovation and was the first in the market to deliver a genAI-powered Copilot for enterprise contracting. Looking ahead, the company is ushering in a new way of working with AI agents and agentic workflows to redefine the next era of intelligent contracting and shape the perception of contracts as strategic assets for growth. By embracing emerging AI technologies and fostering strategic partnerships with companies like Harvey, Icertis enables enterprises to drive measurable returns from AI and gain competitive advantage through its OmniModel approach.

As AI spending reaches a projected $337 billion in 2025, Icertis remains dedicated to delivering the enterprise-grade security and reliability customers need to confidently embrace AI transformation utilizing contracts as one of their most critical business tools. Combining purpose-built AI from Icertis and contract data that reflects every business transaction emboldens enterprises to realize the full potential of every business relationship and increase margins by optimizing commercial agreements across the business.

