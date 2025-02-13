ReachMail Acquired by New Ownership, Maintains Focus on Email Deliverability and Customer Support

Reel Axis-Led Acquisition Sharpens ReachMail's Focus on Deliverability, Simplicity and Customer Success, Empowering SMBs to Achieve Greater Growth Through Reliable, High-Impact Email Marketing

ReachMail, a trusted SaaS email marketing platform, today announced its acquisition by a new ownership group led by Reel Axis. Building on ReachMail's long-standing reputation for exceptional email deliverability, simplicity, and customer service, the new leadership team aims to help small and medium-sized businesses achieve greater growth through targeted, reliable email marketing.

"Great email marketing starts with great deliverability. If your emails don't land in inboxes, nothing else matters," said Lindsay Sayre, President of ReachMail. "We're obsessed with helping businesses get their messages seen, and we're doubling down on making ReachMail the simplest, most effective email tool for growing companies.

"We're also excited to partner with Reel Axis, whose expertise in outbound content marketing complements ReachMail's emphasis on powerful email capabilities," Sayre added. "Together, we're committed to creating seamless, high-impact campaigns that truly connect businesses with their audiences."

Under its new ownership, ReachMail remains committed to:

Exceptional email deliverability - Helping businesses improve inbox placement and reach more customers.

A simple, powerful platform - Easy-to-use tools designed for efficiency, not complexity.

Best-in-class customer support - Real people providing real help when businesses need it.

The new leadership team is refining and expanding ReachMail's offerings while ensuring a seamless experience for existing customers. Upcoming product enhancements will focus on ease of use, innovative features, and deliverability improvements - all designed to help companies maximize the ROI of their email marketing.

About ReachMail

ReachMail provides a powerful email marketing platform dedicated to making campaigns more efficient, effective, and deliverable. With advanced reporting tools, intuitive campaign creation, and compliance-focused solutions, ReachMail helps organizations of all sizes communicate with their audiences while maintaining high deliverability and engagement. Trusted by thousands of companies, ReachMail is committed to top-notch support and easy-to-use email tools that drive tangible results. Learn more at reachmail.com .

About Reel Axis

Turnkey Outbound Content Marketing That Scales With You



Reel Axis is the go-to agency for SMBs seeking high-impact, outbound content marketing solutions. We start with a single, scalable activity - often a weekly newsletter - and grow your reach into email, social, video, and more, all backed by our money-back guarantee. By handling strategy, writing, design, and distribution, we free you to focus on running your business while ensuring your brand stays top of mind with customers and prospects. With no long-term contracts and an unwavering commitment to ROI-driven results, Reel Axis provides a done-for-you content engine that delivers consistent engagement, pipeline acceleration, and sales growth in weeks, not months. Learn more at reelaxis.com.

Media Contacts

Lindsay Sayre

President and Co-Owner, ReachMail

lsayre@reachmail.com

Chris Lee

CEO, Reel Axis

chris@reelaxis.com

