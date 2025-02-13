Nanterre, 13 February 2025

Appointment of two chief executive officers

at VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports

Nicolas Notebaert, VINCI's Chief Executive Officer of Concessions, has updated the business's organisation by appointing chief executive officers at VINCI Airports and VINCI Autoroutes, two business lines where he will continue to serve as President:

Sabine Granger as Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Autoroutes, one of Europe's leading motorway concession companies and the VINCI Concessions business line that manages the Group's motorway operations in France (ASF, Cofiroute, Escota, Arcour and Arcos). She was also appointed Managing Director of ASF (Autoroutes du Sud de la France) by the company's board of directors at its meeting of 4 February 2025.





Graduated from Skema Business School, Ms Granger has spent her entire career within the VINCI Group. She began working in finance in the Construction and Energy businesses before joining VINCI Airports in 2012. She held operational management control responsibilities before taking over the management of Quimper airport in 2015 and led various concession tenders to manage and operate other airports inside and outside France. In 2021, in addition to her business development duties in France, she was entrusted with managing the Group's regional airports in the country.

Rémi Maumon de Longevialle as Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Airports, a VINCI Concessions business line and the world's leading private operator in its field, currently operating more than 70 airports.





Mr Maumon de Longevialle, who holds engineering degrees from École Polytechnique and ENSAE Paris and a master's degree in public policy from Sciences-Po Paris, began his career at PwC. He moved to VINCI in 2012 to work for VINCI Concessions' team managing structured finance. In 2014, he joined VINCI Airports' Development team as Project Manager then was appointed Chief Financial Officer of VINCI Airports in 2018.

Sabine Granger and Rémi Maumon de Longevialle have also been appointed to VINCI Concessions' Management Committee, which is now comprised of:

Nicolas Notebaert, Chief Executive Officer of Concessions at VINCI, President of VINCI Airports, VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Stadium

Olivier Mathieu, Executive Vice-President of VINCI Concessions, in charge of Finance, Legal Affairs, Ethics and IT

Belen Marcos, President of VINCI Highways

Valérie Vesque-Jeancard, President of VINCI Railways

Alexandra Boutelier, Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Stadium

Sabine Granger, Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Autoroutes

Rémi Maumon de Longevialle, Chief Executive Office of VINCI Airports

Benoît Trochu, Chief Business Development Officer

Anne Le Bour, Chief Communications and Innovation Officer

Cheikh Daff, Chief Human Resources Officer

