13.02.2025 18:30 Uhr
BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 13

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GG00BQBFY362

Issuer Name

BH MACRO LIMITED

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Evelyn Partners Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

London

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

12-Feb-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

13-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 12.014600 0.000000 12.014600 43232187
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 11.959005 0.000000 11.959005

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GG00BQBFY362 0 43232187 0.000000 12.014600
Sub Total 8.A 43232187 12.014600%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Evelyn Partners Group Limited Smith & Williamson Holdings Limited 11.625900 0.000000 11.625900%
Evelyn Partners Group Limited Evelyn Partners Limited 0.388700 0.000000 0.388700%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

13-Feb-2025

13. Place Of Completion

45 Gresham Street, London


