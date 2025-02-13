Lenovo Named 2025 Dream Employer by Forbes

Employers were evaluated on growth opportunities, quality of work, compensation, and the organization's overall reputation.

Lenovo was recently included in the inaugural list of America's Dream Employers for 2025 by Forbes, in partnership with Statista.

America's Dream Employers were selected based on an independent survey of university students as well as employees working over the last three years for enterprise organizations with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S., across all industries. Respondents evaluated employers on growth opportunities, quality of work, compensation, and the organization's overall reputation.

This recognition is a testament to the inclusive culture, the purposeful approach, and the positive environment that Lenovo fosters for its more than 69,500 global employee base, operating in more than 180 markets around the world. Lenovo's Employee Resource Groups are an important differentiator, creating spaces for employees where communities of shared values harness the strength of Lenovo's diversity.

Lenovo has received similar recognitions for being an employer of choice. In January 2024, employees voted Lenovo to be one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. In 2023, Forbes named Lenovo one of America's Best Employers for Diversity. Lenovo has also been celebrated as a best employer for disability inclusion and workplace equality.

Learn more about what makes Lenovo a dream employer in its Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Lenovo

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire