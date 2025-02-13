Anzeige
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
13.02.25
18:56 Uhr
1,499 Euro
-0,082
-5,16 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LENOVO GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,4871,49819:06
1,4861,49819:07
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2025 18:38 Uhr
137 Leser
Lenovo Named 2025 Dream Employer by Forbes

Finanznachrichten News

Employers were evaluated on growth opportunities, quality of work, compensation, and the organization's overall reputation.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / Lenovo was recently included in the inaugural list of America's Dream Employers for 2025 by Forbes, in partnership with Statista.

America's Dream Employers were selected based on an independent survey of university students as well as employees working over the last three years for enterprise organizations with more than 1,000 employees in the U.S., across all industries. Respondents evaluated employers on growth opportunities, quality of work, compensation, and the organization's overall reputation.

This recognition is a testament to the inclusive culture, the purposeful approach, and the positive environment that Lenovo fosters for its more than 69,500 global employee base, operating in more than 180 markets around the world. Lenovo's Employee Resource Groups are an important differentiator, creating spaces for employees where communities of shared values harness the strength of Lenovo's diversity.

Lenovo has received similar recognitions for being an employer of choice. In January 2024, employees voted Lenovo to be one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work. In 2023, Forbes named Lenovo one of America's Best Employers for Diversity. Lenovo has also been celebrated as a best employer for disability inclusion and workplace equality.

Learn more about what makes Lenovo a dream employer in its Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.