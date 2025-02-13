Mumbai, India--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - CoreIT Services Pvt. Ltd. (CoreIT), a leading IT Services and Cybersecurity Solution provider, proudly announces its empanelment as a CERT-In recognized Information Security Audit Service Provider. This prestigious certification authorizes CoreIT to conduct information security audits for government organizations and various sectors across the Indian economy, reinforcing its role in enhancing India's cybersecurity landscape.

As an empaneled audit service provider, CoreIT will conduct security assessments in accordance with the "Terms and Conditions of Empanelment" issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy), Government of India. These terms and conditions include rigorous testing procedures, strict data protection guidelines, and regular reporting requirements. This designation allows CoreIT to assist organizations in fulfilling essential regulatory requirements, including the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, IT Act 2000, PCI-DSS standards, SEBI (CSCRF), NABARD, IFSC, NaBFID, NHB, and SIDBI, thereby ensuring strong Data Protection, Infrastructure Security, and Payment Security.

CoreIT Services Pvt. Ltd. is a portfolio company of Henagon (USA). Henagon strategically acquires and enhances IT service firms and provides strategic guidance, working capital and management to facilitate stability and rapid growth.

On achieving this milestone, Henagon's Chairman Ali Dhoon stated, "Our CERT-In empanelment enhances our credibility and enables us to assist businesses and government organizations in bolstering their cybersecurity defenses. Last year, we achieved the gold standard in IT security by obtaining SOC 2 Type II certification, demonstrating our commitment to data security and operational excellence standards."

By securing CERT-In empanelment, CoreIT positions itself among a select group of providers authorized to conduct essential security assessments that protect national infrastructure and enterprise data. CoreIT excels in evaluating enterprise security postures against emerging cyber threats, offering comprehensive compliance audits and assessments, security testing, data protection, and cybersecurity consultancy services.

Parag Nandimath, President of India Operations at CoreIT said, "Achieving CERT-In empanelment is a significant validation of CoreIT's expertise in cybersecurity and compliance. Our comprehensive security audit and assessment services will protect sensitive data, ensure compliance, and foster digital trust in India's rapidly growing digital ecosystem."

CoreIT's CERT-In empanelment reinforces its commitment to cybersecurity, positioning it as a trusted partner for organizations seeking strong security solutions. Its audits and consultancy services help identify vulnerabilities and enhance security resilience.

About CoreIT Services Pvt. Ltd

CoreIT, is a Henagon company, a global leader in Compliance-Driven IT. Henagon strategically acquires and enhances IT service companies, fostering growth and stability while ensuring top-tier service delivery through compliance and governance frameworks.

CoreIT Services is a premier Cybersecurity and IT Services Company. Over the last thirty years, it has provided Managed IT Services, Advanced Security Solutions, Compliance Management, and Risk Assessments.

