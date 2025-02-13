INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Waste360 Announces 2025 40 Under 40 Award Winners

Waste360, the leading information, event, commerce and education provider to the solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainable communities and the digital publication of WasteExpo, shares its prestigious 40 Under 40 Awards program recipients for the 2025 edition.

The ninth annual 40 Under 40 Award recognizes rising stars and incoming young professionals, honoring inspiring and innovative leaders under 40 years of age who have made significant contributions through excellence in waste, recycling, food waste and organics. The winners are involved across every facet of the industry, including haulers, municipalities, composters, recycling professionals, policymakers and product suppliers.

"Congratulations to the 2025 Class of Waste360 40 Under 40 award winners, this dynamic group represents the best and brightest minds across the trade that consistently transform the way we live through innovation," shares Marc Acampora, VP and Market Leader, Waste360. "The WasteExpo 40 Under 40 recipients represent the pinnacle of the new generation stepping into positions of leadership, poised to accelerate the professions they serve through fresh thinking, initiative and change."

The 2025 40 Under 40 Award Winners:

Adam Lovewell, Process Engineer, Van Dyk Recycling Solutions

Ally Cunningham, Partner, Lathrop GPM

Andrew Linebarger, Manager of Organizational Metrics, The Recycling Partnership

Andy Brewer, Director, Sustainability and Recycling, Plastics Industry Association

Ashley Wilson, Director of Sales, Key Accounts, Environmental Solutions Group

Asmita Narode, Research Environmental Engineer, RTI International

Bishow Shaha, Project Engineer & Manager, Geosyntec Consultants, Inc.

Brandon Meyers, National Sales Manager, Rehrig Pacific Company

Brett Rogers, VP, Operations Technology, Republic Services

Brett Stevens, Sr. Director, Solutions Group, Reworld Waste

Brock Hill, CEO, Premier Recycle Company

Caitlin Conklin, Senior Director of Engagement, Environmental Research & Education Foundation (EREF)

Candice Cotler, COO, Sustainability Consultant, Common Ground Compost

Corey Staab, Division Manager, Waste Pro USA

Harry Tannenbaum, Founder & President, Mill

Jake Anderson, Area President, Republic Services

James Roska, Environmental Engineer, City of LA - LA Sanitation & Environment

Jocelynn Clindaniel, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Municipal Equipment, Inc.

Jorge Pradilla, Sr. Director, Enterprise Network Planning, WM

Josh Haraf, Market Vice President, Interstate Waste Services

Joy Rifkin, Director of Sustainability, LRS

JT Westerfield, Region Landfill Manager, Rumpke Waste and Recycling

Julia Potter, Director of Business Transformation, Casella Waste

Keith DaRosa, Vice President of Revenue, Star Waste Systems

Kristyn Oldendorf, Senior Director of Public Policy & Communications, Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA)

Kurtis Walbridge, GIS Specialist, GFL Environmental Inc.

Kyle Byler, Division Vice President, Waste Connections

Manish Anandpara, Senior Vice President, Macquarie Asset Management

Megan Morgan, Principal, Beveridge & Diamond, P.C.

Natalie Lessa, Co-Founder, Recreate Waste Collaborative

Nick Lapis, Director of Advocacy, Californians Against Waste

Nina Sevilla, Program Advocate, Food Waste & Food Systems, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC)

Patrick Whalen, SVP of EHS & Sustainability, LRS

Pete Hendrickson, Vice President of Sales, Big Truck Rental

Peyton Tabb, VP Sales Operations, Wastequip

Stephanie Sidler, Senior Director - Municipal Services, GFL Environmental Inc.

Trey Krell, Vice President, Biomedical Waste Services, Inc. (BWS)

Tyler Ohlmansiek, Director of E-Mobility Sales, Mack Trucks, Inc.

Vincent Colvis, Operations Manager, Mt. Diablo Resource Recovery

Yashesh Panchal, Head of Subsurface, Vaulted Deep

Waste360 Changemaker Award:

In addition to the 40 Under 40 award, Eva Goulbourne, CEO & Founder of Littlefoot Ventures is selected as the 2025 Waste360 Changemaker, which recognizes leaders who are creating meaningful and positive impact for waste, recycling and organics.

The winners will be honored during the awards ceremony on May 6 at WasteExpo, North America's largest solid waste, recycling, organics, food waste recovery and sustainability event in Las Vegas (May 5-8).

For more information on WasteExpo, please visit WasteExpo.com and follow WasteExpo on X and LinkedIn .

View past classes of Waste360 40 Under 40 awards winners:

2024

2023

2022

2021

The Waste360 40 Under 40 awards program is sponsored by GFL Environmental and Reworld.

To view the article on Waste360, please visit www.waste360.com.

About WasteExpo

WasteExpo is the premier event in North America for waste, recycling, and organics professionals from both the private and public sectors for over 50 years. Featuring an interactive conference program covering critical industry topics and an Exhibit Hall showcasing more than 550 exhibitors, WasteExpo provides industry leaders with insights, solutions, and connections. The event is co-located with the Waste360 Investor Summit, the Waste360 Healthcare Waste Conference, and the Waste360 Sustainability Talks.

About the Waste360 Group

The Waste360 Group leverages its expansive portfolio to serve the solid waste and recycling industry, offering a range of resources including websites, live events, eLearning opportunities, and digital content. Its properties include Waste360.com, WasteExpo, the Global Waste Management Symposium, and newsletters like Waste360 Daily Wire. The Waste360 Waste World Podcast spotlights industry leaders and delivers in-depth discussions on the latest trends shaping the world of waste and sustainability. For more information, visit www.waste360.com .

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com .

Media Contact

Infrastructure and Construction PR

ConstructionPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire