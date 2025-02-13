SROA Capital Appoints Melissa Cartagena as New Chief Digital Officer

Former AutoNation Digital Leader to focus on digital evolution at growing private equity firm

SROA Capital, LLC, a leading private equity firm specializing in self-storage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Melissa Cartagena as its new Chief Digital Officer. Cartagena has over two decades of experience leading high-performing teams, executing transformative digital strategies, and driving business growth. She brings a wealth of expertise that will propel the company's digital initiatives forward.

Cartagena is a seasoned leader with a proven ability to develop and execute data-driven strategies, optimize large-scale programs, and drive cross-functional collaboration. Her leadership has been pivotal in spearheading performance-driven initiatives that generated billions of dollars in revenue and positioned brands for sustainable growth. "Melissa's ability to drive results through strategic innovation aligns seamlessly with our vision," said Benjamin Macfarland. "Her leadership will be instrumental in propelling our company toward continued success and growth."

As Chief Digital Officer, Cartagena will lead key initiatives in digital strategy, e-commerce expansion, data analytics, and AI-driven marketing, while prioritizing the needs of SROA's customers and investors. Her efforts will ensure that SROA remains at the forefront of digital innovation within the storage industry.

Commenting on her new role, Cartagena said, "I am excited to join SROA Capital at such a pivotal time in its digital evolution. By harnessing data, technology, and strategic insights, I look forward to working with Benjamin Macfarland and his entire team on driving progress and delivering meaningful business outcomes that elevate customer engagement and accelerate growth."

Prior to joining SROA Capital, Cartagena served as Head of Digital Advertising at AutoNation, where she led advanced digital marketing initiatives across 300+ stores and 30+ unique brands. She has also held leadership positions at Greystar, and Jarden Consumer Solutions, where she played a pivotal role in digital transformation, customer acquisition, and brand expansion.

Cartagena holds a BA from Florida International University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. A Fellow of Leading Women Executives, she is actively engaged in women's leadership organizations and was nominated for Women at the Wheel and Women in Retail in 2023.

About SROA Capital

SROA Capital is a vertically integrated private equity real estate and technology platform that has an established track record of providing risk adjusted returns to its partners through its focused strategy of investing in self-storage on behalf of its principals and partners. SROA is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL, and has invested equity, provided debt & preferred equity, acquired, redeveloped, and developed self-storage across the risk spectrum in major and secondary markets across the United States under the brand Storage Rentals of America and the United Kingdon under the brand Kangaroo Self Storage. For more information, please visit SROACapital.com.

