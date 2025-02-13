BCC Research LLC: Global Environmental Sensing Markets: A Sustainable Tech Evolution

"Environmental sensing and monitoring technologies collect data on air, water, soil, weather, and climate using sensors and satellites. They provide real-time insights to track pollution, natural disasters, and ecosystem health, supporting sustainability, public health, and climate action."

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Environmental Sensing and Monitoring Technologies: Global Markets is increasing from 31.3 billion in 2024 to $41.4 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% from 2024 through 2029.

The report defines environmental sensing as using sensors to detect contaminants and measure phenomena, covering applications such as water quality, emissions, and climate change. It analyzes the global market (2023-2029) by solution, method, application, user, and region, highlighting trends, challenges and emerging technologies.

Interesting facts

• Global industries such as manufacturing and mining grew 2.3% in 2023, driving demand for environmental sensing technologies.

• The U.S. dominates the North American market with an 81.3% share, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow the fastest (7% CAGR, 2024-2029) of the regions covered.

• In 2022, the U.S. EPA invested $53.4 million in air monitoring projects, boosting the market for environmental sensors.

Factors contributing to the market's growth include:

1.Rising environmental concerns: Environmental concerns are rising over issues such as climate change, pollution, and deforestation caused by human activities. These threats harm ecosystems and wildlife, and are in need of immediate action to protect the planet's future.

2.Increasing urbanization and industrialization: More people are moving to cities, and industries are expanding. This leads to more jobs and development but also causes challenges such as overcrowding, pollution, and loss of natural spaces.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $29.7 billion Market size forecast $41.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 5.7% for the forecast period of 2024-2029 Segments covered Solutions, Sampling Methods, Types, Applications, End Users Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (South America and the Middle East and Africa) Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Netherland, Japan, India, China, South Korea, Singapore, Australia Market drivers • Rising environmental concerns • Increasing urbanization and industrialization

This report addresses the following questions:

1.What is the projected size and growth rate of the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market?

The global market for environmental sensing and monitoring technologies was valued at $29.7 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $41.4 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2029.

2.What factors are driving the growth of the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market?

The key factors driving the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market include rising environmental concerns, and rapid urbanization and industrialization.

3.Which application will dominate the market in 2029?

The air sensing and monitoring application segment will continue to dominate the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market.

4.Which region has the largest market share?

North America has the largest share of the global environmental sensing and monitoring technologies market.

Leading companies in the market include:

• 3M

• Aclima Inc.

• Acoem

• Ams-Osram AG

• Avtech Software Inc.

• Breeze Technologies

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Horiba Ltd.

• Merck KGaA

• Optex Group Co. Ltd.

• Perkin Elmer

• Powtechnology Ltd.

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Sensirion AG

• Shimadzu Corp.

• TE Connectivity

• Teledyne Technologies Inc.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Vaisala Oyj

• Veralto Corp.

