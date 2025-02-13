Summary: Clean Cuts Trees has been named the 2024 Small Business Showcase Winner, an award presented by Real Salt Lake and America First Credit Union recognizing outstanding small businesses in Utah.

Fruit Heights, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Clean Cuts Trees has officially announced its selection as the 2024 Small Business Showcase Winner, an esteemed award presented by Real Salt Lake and America First Credit Union. The annual competition recognizes small businesses in Utah that exemplify innovation, integrity, and community involvement.

In addition to the recognition, Clean Cuts Trees has formed a tree service partnership with Real Salt Lake. This collaboration reinforces the company's commitment to environmental stewardship by supporting tree care initiatives and promoting sustainable landscaping practices. Through this partnership, Clean Cuts Trees continues to play a vital role in preserving green spaces and advancing responsible environmental practices throughout the region.



The Small Business Showcase program celebrates companies with fewer than 50 employees that demonstrate excellence in various areas, including environmental responsibility, ethical business operations, and active participation in community initiatives. As part of the selection process, businesses were evaluated based on their adherence to high industry standards and their impact on the local economy. Clean Cuts Trees was recognized for its leadership in sustainable tree management and its longstanding commitment to supporting local non-profits, organizing educational workshops, and assisting communities during emergencies.



As the 2024 winner, Clean Cuts Trees will receive marketing support, including digital assets and promotional opportunities to enhance its brand visibility. The company will also gain exposure through in-stadium signage at Real Salt Lake's America First Field, providing a valuable platform to reach a broader audience. This recognition aligns with the company's efforts to foster strong community partnerships and environmental stewardship.

Clean Cuts Trees has continually embraced sustainable initiatives, such as investing in electric equipment to reduce emissions. The company has also played a key role in community service by collaborating with local organizations on projects aimed at preserving Utah's natural landscape. This award serves as both an acknowledgment of past efforts and a motivation to continue making a positive impact in the industry and the communities it serves.

Winning the Small Business Showcase provides Clean Cuts Trees with increased visibility, supporting its ongoing community initiatives. With marketing support from the award organizers, the company can focus on future growth initiatives while maintaining its commitment to ethical tree service in Fruit Heights, UT, and customer satisfaction.

Clean Cuts Trees appreciates the organizers for this honor and looks forward to leveraging this opportunity to build stronger partnerships. The company remains dedicated to contributing to local sustainability, upholding the values recognized by the award while expanding its role in community-driven tree care projects.

About Clean Cuts Trees:

Clean Cuts Trees is a company that provides professional tree removal, trimming, emergency removals, storm clean-ups, and land-clearing services. Committed to sustainability and community engagement, the company prioritizes environmentally responsible practices while delivering high-quality tree care solutions. Thanks to these efforts, Clean Cuts Trees has been honored as a Small Business Showcase Winner, recognizing its dedication to sustainability and community engagement.

