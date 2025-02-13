Zhuhai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - DIVEVOLK announces the highly anticipated launch of SeaTouch 4, the next-generation underwater smartphone housing, set to elevate the underwater adventure experience in 2024. The SeaTouch 4 series will include an innovative range of products designed for divers, snorkelers, and water sports enthusiasts, offering advanced functionality, seamless smartphone integration, and versatile accessories that enhance every underwater moment.





Key Features:

Compact Yet Powerful: Advanced Protection and Seamless Touchscreen Control

The DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max underwater housing combines robust waterproof performance with full touchscreen functionality, ensuring an intuitive and secure underwater smartphone experience.



With an impressive waterproof rating of 60 meters (200 feet), the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max underwater housing allows divers to explore greater depths without compromising smartphone safety. Unlike traditional underwater housings, it enables full touchscreen operation, allowing users to access photography, navigation, and communication apps effortlessly. Compatible with the most mobile series, it also supports custom 3D-printed adapters for enhanced stability across different phone models. This advanced housing ensures a seamless blend of durability, usability, and versatility for underwater exploration.





Capture Stunning Photos & Videos with Precision and Clarity

Designed for underwater photography enthusiasts, the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max enhances image and video capture with intuitive controls and high-definition results.



With its underwater touchscreen functionality, users can effortlessly adjust focus, zoom, and exposure settings to achieve optimal image quality. Whether capturing marine life in motion or expansive seascapes, the housing ensures clear, high-resolution results. The Dual-Lens Shooting capability, when used with the DoubleTake app, allows simultaneous capture from multiple angles, adding depth and creativity to underwater storytelling. Engineered to preserve image clarity and color fidelity, the SeaTouch 4 Max transforms every dive into a visually stunning experience.





Stay Connected, Navigate Safely, and Enhance Your Underwater Experience

Beyond photography, the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max expands the functionality of your smartphone, allowing for real-time navigation, entertainment, and communication while underwater.



With full touchscreen access, divers can use GPS, open maps, and send messages, ensuring better orientation and safety in unfamiliar waters. Whether checking a dive site map, listening to music, or watching a movie during decompression stops, the housing transforms your smartphone into a multifunctional dive companion. In emergency situations, divers can surface and make calls directly from their protected device, reinforcing safety in deep-sea exploration.





Enhance Creativity with Specialized Underwater Photography Accessories

Accessories can transform your underwater adventures with the SeaTouch 4 Max. Divevolk offers a range of tools to enhance your experiences.These accessories provide stability, improved lighting, and expanded creative options. Each is designed to add value to your photography.

(1) DIVEVOLK 0.6x Wide-Angle Conversion Lens:Designed to correct distortion and magnify your view, it's perfect for ultra-wide smartphone lenses and works seamlessly with various compact camera housings thanks to its universal 67mm thread mount.

(2) DIVEVOLK Macro Lens PRO +18: With +18 diopter magnification, it dramatically reduces focusing distance, letting you photograph intricate creature details with precision

(3) DIVEVOLK Red Filter and Magenta Filter 67mm thread: Red filters bring back warmth,magenta filters balance tones in greenish waters, these tools help capture the ocean's true colors, creating vivid, lifelike images that showcase the beauty of marine environments.

(4) Underwater Video Lights: Photography is the art of light and shadow, color, and framing. The SeaLight series of underwater video lights illuminates the underwater world with vivid colors, revealing the authentic marine ecosystem. The series includes models ranging from SL20 to SL120, with light outputs covering 2000 lumens, 5600 lumens, and 12000 lumens. These options allow you to choose the right light for both macro and wide-angle shots.





Increase the Heartbeat MAX - this is the BEST BUY 2024

Rated as a Best Buy by ScubaLab, this lightweight and versatile housing is perfect for both seasoned adventurers and beginners. They compared nearly 10 different underwater housing for smartphone on the market, comprehensively tested the performance of each housing in various aspects, and rated the SeaTouch 4 Max as the Best Buy underwater housing of 2024.

Dive deeper into your passions and let the adventures begin with the DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max-your gateway to the breathtaking beauty of the underwater world. For those who appreciate style, the DIVEVOLK housing is also available in a romantic pink color option, blending functionality with aesthetics. This added touch makes it not just a practical gadget, but also a fashionable accessory for your diving experience. Your underwater photography will not only look good but can also be a statement of your sense of style.





Conclusion: This Valentine's Day, the SeaTouch 4 Max offers a way for couples to capture and share underwater moments together. Designed for durability and ease of use, it provides a reliable option for those exploring marine environments, whether for a special occasion or casual enjoyment.

