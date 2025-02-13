Kryptowire Labs Changes Name to A2 Labs, LLC

The name change reflects the company's continued commitment to cybersecurity, xG technology, testbed development, and custom software solutions for government agencies and industry.

Kryptowire Labs is officially changing its name to A2 Labs, LLC. While the name is new, the company remains the same-offering the same expertise, leadership, and commitment to innovation that clients and partners have trusted for years.

A2 Labs

A2 Labs continues to specialize in cybersecurity, xG innovation, testbed development, and custom software solutions for government agencies and industry. The name change reflects continuity, not change, reinforcing the company's long-standing dedication to providing mission-critical technology solutions.

Same Mission, New Name

"We are excited to officially operate under our new name, A2 Labs," said Angelos Stavrou, President and Founder of A2 Labs. "This is a true name change, not a rebranding or shift in direction. Our mission remains the same-to deliver cutting-edge technology solutions that support government agencies, industry partners, and their most critical initiatives."

The transition also distinguishes A2 Labs from Kryptowire Inc., which spun out in 2021 and now operates independently as Quokka. Quokka focuses on enterprise mobile security and privacy solutions for apps and devices, expanding on its expertise in protecting mobile ecosystems.

What This Means for Clients and Partners

For government agencies, industry partners, and collaborators, the name change has no impact on existing operations, contracts, or relationships. A2 Labs remains the same company with the same team, expertise, and commitment to innovation.

About A2 Labs, LLC

A2 Labs, LLC (formerly Kryptowire Labs) is a leading provider of cybersecurity, xG technology, testbeds, and custom software solutions for government agencies and industry. With a legacy of research excellence and mission-driven innovation, A2 Labs continues to empower organizations with cutting-edge technology solutions. To learn more, visit www.a2labs.com.

Contact Information

Susan Kloss

VP Operations

info@a2labs.com

7037550036





