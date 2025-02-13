Anzeige
Donnerstag, 13.02.2025
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
Tradegate
13.02.25
16:00 Uhr
20,600 Euro
-0,200
-0,96 %
ACCESS Newswire
13.02.2025 20:50 Uhr
Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Foundation Donated $6.6 Million to Those Affected by Southern California Wildfires

Finanznachrichten News

BOISE, ID / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / With the support of customers, associates, and partners, Albertsons Companies Foundation is proud to announce a donation of $6.6 million to aid those affected by the devastating wildfires in southern California. Together, we are making a difference and bringing hope to those in need.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-safeway-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
