Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies Foundation Donated $6.6 Million to Those Affected by Southern California Wildfires

With the support of customers, associates, and partners, Albertsons Companies Foundation is proud to announce a donation of $6.6 million to aid those affected by the devastating wildfires in southern California. Together, we are making a difference and bringing hope to those in need.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-safeway-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire