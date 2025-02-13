Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
Breaking News: Beyond Oil steigert USA-Lieferungen in einem Monat um 50 %!
Dow Jones News
13.02.2025 21:07 Uhr
292 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
13-Feb-2025 / 19:34 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
13 February 2025 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               13 February 2025 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      198,211 
Highest price paid per share:         110.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          108.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 109.6080p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 322,519,156 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (322,519,156) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      109.6080p                    198,211

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
200              108.50          09:26:58         00322390535TRLO1     XLON 
2510              108.50          09:27:12         00322390659TRLO1     XLON 
494              108.50          09:27:12         00322390660TRLO1     XLON 
94               109.00          09:27:34         00322390749TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.00          09:43:47         00322396606TRLO1     XLON 
2444              109.00          10:14:12         00322402119TRLO1     XLON 
5537              109.00          10:14:12         00322402113TRLO1     XLON 
5537              109.00          10:14:12         00322402114TRLO1     XLON 
1663              109.00          10:14:12         00322402115TRLO1     XLON 
1385              109.00          10:14:12         00322402116TRLO1     XLON 
1385              109.00          10:14:12         00322402117TRLO1     XLON 
2767              109.00          10:14:12         00322402118TRLO1     XLON 
2459              109.00          10:14:13         00322402121TRLO1     XLON 
516              109.00          10:14:13         00322402120TRLO1     XLON 
700              109.50          10:17:45         00322402171TRLO1     XLON 
854              109.50          10:17:45         00322402172TRLO1     XLON 
4053              110.00          10:34:52         00322403016TRLO1     XLON 
2695              110.00          10:55:28         00322403932TRLO1     XLON 
255              110.00          10:57:09         00322404009TRLO1     XLON 
1200              110.00          10:57:09         00322404010TRLO1     XLON 
1694              110.00          10:57:09         00322404011TRLO1     XLON 
2842              110.00          10:57:09         00322404007TRLO1     XLON 
5537              110.00          10:57:09         00322404008TRLO1     XLON 
3100              110.00          11:27:23         00322405048TRLO1     XLON 
2254              110.00          11:30:21         00322405139TRLO1     XLON 
1617              110.00          11:30:21         00322405136TRLO1     XLON 
820              110.00          11:30:21         00322405137TRLO1     XLON 
599              110.00          11:30:21         00322405138TRLO1     XLON 
1648              110.00          11:30:21         00322405140TRLO1     XLON 
2700              110.00          11:46:37         00322405730TRLO1     XLON 
2404              110.00          11:47:23         00322405768TRLO1     XLON 
590              110.00          11:47:23         00322405762TRLO1     XLON 
935              110.00          11:47:23         00322405763TRLO1     XLON 
99               110.00          11:47:23         00322405764TRLO1     XLON 
2547              110.00          11:47:23         00322405765TRLO1     XLON 
1956              110.00          11:47:23         00322405766TRLO1     XLON 
3525              110.00          11:47:23         00322405767TRLO1     XLON 
2583              110.00          11:47:23         00322405769TRLO1     XLON 
799              110.00          11:47:23         00322405770TRLO1     XLON 
266              109.50          11:47:26         00322405774TRLO1     XLON 
2026              109.50          11:47:26         00322405775TRLO1     XLON 
712              109.00          11:47:42         00322405782TRLO1     XLON 
1572              109.00          11:47:42         00322405783TRLO1     XLON 
1100              109.00          11:48:05         00322405796TRLO1     XLON 
791              109.00          11:48:05         00322405797TRLO1     XLON 
472              108.50          11:48:05         00322405798TRLO1     XLON 
610              108.50          11:48:33         00322405844TRLO1     XLON 
500              109.00          11:49:08         00322405872TRLO1     XLON 
19               109.00          11:57:37         00322406212TRLO1     XLON 
2275              109.00          11:57:37         00322406213TRLO1     XLON 
2456              109.00          13:10:47         00322408556TRLO1     XLON 
1439              109.00          13:10:47         00322408557TRLO1     XLON 
4103              109.00          13:10:47         00322408558TRLO1     XLON 
1439              109.00          13:10:47         00322408559TRLO1     XLON 
1566              109.00          13:10:47         00322408560TRLO1     XLON 
2340              110.00          13:46:04         00322409729TRLO1     XLON 
127              110.00          13:46:04         00322409730TRLO1     XLON 
4022              110.00          14:14:33         00322410692TRLO1     XLON 
2700              110.00          14:14:33         00322410689TRLO1     XLON 
2842              110.00          14:14:33         00322410690TRLO1     XLON 
431              110.00          14:14:33         00322410691TRLO1     XLON 
4600              110.00          14:31:56         00322411959TRLO1     XLON 
985              110.00          14:36:12         00322412178TRLO1     XLON 
511              110.00          14:36:12         00322412179TRLO1     XLON 
1               110.50          14:41:13         00322412398TRLO1     XLON 
2344              110.50          14:41:14         00322412399TRLO1     XLON 
3155              110.00          14:53:54         00322412919TRLO1     XLON 
789              110.00          14:53:54         00322412920TRLO1     XLON 
789              110.00          14:53:54         00322412921TRLO1     XLON 
789              110.00          14:53:54         00322412922TRLO1     XLON 
788              110.00          14:53:54         00322412923TRLO1     XLON 
336              110.00          14:53:54         00322412916TRLO1     XLON 
5206              110.00          14:53:54         00322412917TRLO1     XLON 
336              110.00          14:53:54         00322412918TRLO1     XLON 
1070              110.00          14:53:57         00322412925TRLO1     XLON 
965              110.00          14:55:50         00322412997TRLO1     XLON 
670              110.00          14:55:52         00322412999TRLO1     XLON 
1097              110.00          14:55:58         00322413006TRLO1     XLON 
3876              110.00          14:56:02         00322413015TRLO1     XLON 
1293              110.00          14:56:02         00322413012TRLO1     XLON 
447              110.00          14:56:02         00322413013TRLO1     XLON 
2305              110.00          14:56:02         00322413014TRLO1     XLON 
3788              110.00          14:56:04         00322413016TRLO1     XLON 
1061              110.00          14:56:04         00322413017TRLO1     XLON 
2176              110.00          14:56:04         00322413018TRLO1     XLON 
422              110.00          14:59:23         00322413150TRLO1     XLON 
882              110.00          15:01:14         00322413323TRLO1     XLON 
3034              110.00          15:01:26         00322413338TRLO1     XLON 
2239              110.00          15:01:27         00322413341TRLO1     XLON 
1204              110.00          15:01:27         00322413340TRLO1     XLON 
129              110.00          15:04:52         00322413605TRLO1     XLON 
789              110.00          15:04:52         00322413606TRLO1     XLON 
2239              110.00          15:04:52         00322413607TRLO1     XLON 
5542              110.00          15:04:52         00322413603TRLO1     XLON 
2323              110.00          15:04:52         00322413604TRLO1     XLON 
889              110.00          15:04:52         00322413608TRLO1     XLON 
3153              109.50          15:11:23         00322413856TRLO1     XLON 
813              109.00          16:01:40         00322415909TRLO1     XLON 
1543              109.00          16:13:50         00322416548TRLO1     XLON 
291              109.00          16:20:05         00322416950TRLO1     XLON 
5250              109.00          16:20:07         00322416951TRLO1     XLON 
765              109.00          16:20:07         00322416952TRLO1     XLON 
253              109.00          16:20:08         00322416954TRLO1     XLON 
4523              109.00          16:20:08         00322416955TRLO1     XLON 
2504              109.00          16:20:08         00322416956TRLO1     XLON 
1067              109.00          16:20:11         00322416963TRLO1     XLON 
1949              109.00          16:20:11         00322416964TRLO1     XLON 
21               109.00          16:20:11         00322416965TRLO1     XLON 
7               109.00          16:20:11         00322416966TRLO1     XLON 
314              109.00          16:20:11         00322416967TRLO1     XLON 
5227              109.00          16:20:11         00322416968TRLO1     XLON 
314              109.00          16:20:11         00322416969TRLO1     XLON 
228              109.00          16:20:52         00322417018TRLO1     XLON 
254              109.00          16:20:53         00322417020TRLO1     XLON 
1361              109.00          16:21:25         00322417058TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  376057 
EQS News ID:  2086191 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2086191&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 13, 2025 14:35 ET (19:35 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
