New facility reflects QIAGEN's commitment to enhancing its bioinformatics data center infrastructure in the Australia, New Zealand, New Guinea and surrounding islands region

New data center in Melbourne meets Australian regulations to ensure quality, scalable and trustworthy support for Omics analysis and interpretation in genomic testing labs

Expands a QIAGEN network of seven data centers around the globe designed to ensure highest level of data security, compliance and operational excellence worldwide

QIAGEN (NYSE: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the official opening of a new data center in Melbourne, Australia, designed to strengthen its global bioinformatics leadership position in this region of the world.

This latest addition reflects QIAGEN's ongoing commitment to enhance its bioinformatics data infrastructure, enabling initiatives to broaden the reach and use of bioinformatics products in the Australia/Asia-Pacific region which encompasses Australia, New Zealand, New Guinea and surrounding islands.

It will also expand the current QIAGEN network of seven data centers strategically located across the United States, United Kingdom, Denmark, Turkey, South Korea, Japan and China.

This investment supports the expanding data center market in the Australia/Asia-Pacific region while ensuring local compliance and high-quality solutions for Omics analysis and interpretation in genomic testing laboratories.

The new Melbourne facility will provide in-country data hosting, supporting genomic testing labs in Australia to securely host sensitive data while complying with Australian privacy and health data regulations. It underscores QIAGEN's commitment to providing tailored bioinformatics solutions that enable secure, efficient and innovative clinical and diagnostic services.

"With the opening of this data center, we are strengthening our ability to serve the Australian market and the broader Australia/Asia-Pacific region," said Dominic John, Vice President, QIAGEN Digital Insights. "This new facility will allow diagnostic labs to confidently deliver clinical next-generation sequencing testing services while meeting evolving data sovereignty laws. Now operating eight data centers around the globe, we are ensuring data security, compliance and operational excellence worldwide."

As the use of clinical next-generating sequencing (NGS) continues to evolve, QIAGEN remains at the forefront, delivering innovative bioinformatics solutions that empower labs and researchers to unlock the full potential of genomics and personalized medicine.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, 90,000 users worldwide, and 4 million profiled patient cases, QDI is committed to accelerating breakthroughs in science and healthcare by providing intuitive, scalable solutions that transform complex biological information into clear, actionable insights.

For more information about QIAGEN Digital Insights and its global data infrastructure, visit https://digitalinsights.qiagen.com/.

