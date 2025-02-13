Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, today announced the promotion of Philippa Newman to Chief Brand and Product Officer, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Ms. Newman will oversee all product and marketing functions. She will continue reporting directly to John D. Idol, Chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings and Michael Kors.

Ms. Newman has been with Michael Kors for over 16 years, most recently serving as the Chief Product Officer where she has already taken a pivotal role in driving product innovation and shaping our strategy for growth. As Chief Brand and Product Officer, she will focus on delivering a compelling, unified brand experience aligned with our heritage, ensuring that Michael Kors continues to create exciting fashion and core products with strong consumer appeal while driving engagement across all touchpoints.

"Ms. Newman is an exceptional leader with deep brand expertise and a strategic mindset," said John D. Idol. "By bringing product and marketing under one cohesive leadership structure, we are creating greater synergy across our business, enabling a clear and consistent brand vision, and strengthening our ability to connect with consumers globally."

"Michael Kors has incredible brand equity, and I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time," said Philippa Newman. "I look forward to working alongside John, Michael, and our talented teams to effectively execute our product and brand strategies and drive long-term growth."

This strategic leadership shift reinforces Michael Kors' commitment to brand evolution, consumer engagement, and product innovation, ensuring the company is well-positioned for the future.

About Capri Holdings Limited

Capri Holdings is a global fashion luxury group consisting of iconic, founder-led brands Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Our commitment to glamorous style and craftsmanship is at the heart of each of our luxury brands. We have built our reputation on designing exceptional, innovative products that cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories. Our strength lies in the unique DNA and heritage of each of our brands, the diversity and passion of our people and our dedication to the clients and communities we serve. Capri Holdings Limited is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CPRI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements which are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are prospective in nature and are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections of the management of Capri about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein, may be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "plans", "believes", "expects", "intends", "will", "should", "could", "would", "may", "anticipates", "might" or similar words or phrases, are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results and are based on certain key assumptions, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied in any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are identified in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please consult these documents for a more complete understanding of these risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date made and Capri disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or other statements contained herein other than in accordance with legal and regulatory obligations.

