Gabriel Resources Ltd.: Corporate Update - Share Consolidation and ICSID Annulment

Gabriel Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GBU)("Gabriel" or the "Company") announces the following corporate update on its proposed 10:1 share consolidation and the ICSID annulment proceedings, including recent developments concerning the provisional stay of enforcement and the procedural calendar.

Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Further to the Company's press release on December 20, 2024, Gabriel has received approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for each one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation").

The Consolidation is being effected pursuant to a resolution of the board of directors of the Company dated December 20, 2024. No shareholder approval is required for the Consolidation to come into effect. The Company's name and trading symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The new CUSIP number will be 361970502 and the new ISIN number will be CA3619705021 for the post-Consolidation Shares.

Effective at the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 18, 2025 (the "Effective Date"), the Shares will commence trading on the TSXV on a consolidated basis.

As at the date hereof, there are a total of 1,256,299,760 Shares issued and outstanding. Assuming no other change to the issued and outstanding Shares, a total of 125,629,976 Shares, subject to adjustments for rounding, will be issued and outstanding on the Effective Date.

No fractional post-Consolidation Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Fractional Shares will be rounded up to the next nearest whole number of Shares if the fraction is at least half of a Share and rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares if the fraction is less than half a Share.

The exercise or conversion price, and the number of Shares issuable under any of the Company's outstanding convertible securities, if any, will be proportionately adjusted upon the Effective Date.

A letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., will be mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions on how to exchange their physical Share certificates representing pre-Consolidation Shares for new certificates representing post-Consolidation Shares. Shareholders who hold their Shares in DRS/Book or in brokerage accounts are not required to take action to effect an exchange of their pre-Consolidation Shares for post-Consolidation Shares. Until surrendered, each Share certificate representing pre-Consolidation Shares will represent the number of whole post-Consolidation Shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

ICSID Annulment Proceedings - Stay of Enforcement and Procedural Calendar

On July 5, 2024, the Company and its subsidiary, Gabriel Resources (Jersey) Limited (the "Applicants"), filed an application for annulment (the "Application for Annulment") of the award dated March 8, 2024 (the "Award"), issued in its ICSID arbitration case against Romania (the "Respondent") (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/31).

An ad-hoc Committee, comprising of Prof. Eduardo Zuleta (President), Prof. Lawrence Boo, and Prof. Dr. Maxi Scherer (the "Committee"), was constituted under the ICSID Arbitration Rules on October 8, 2024 to adjudicate the annulment proceedings (the "Annulment").

Stay of Enforcement

The Application for Annulment requested, amongst other things, that the ICSID Secretary-General provisionally stay the enforcement of the Award (including the cost order against the Applicants of approximately US$10 million) until the Committee had ruled on such request. ICSID granted a provisional stay on July 12, 2024.

On October 9, 2024, the Applicants requested the Committee to continue the stay of enforcement of the Award until the annulment proceedings concluded (the "Stay Request"). The Committee subsequently decided to maintain the provisional stay until it had had an opportunity to review the parties' written submissions on the Stay Request. Following an agreed schedule, the parties submitted their comments on the Stay Request.

On January 21, 2025, the Committee issued a decision confirming that it would maintain the stay of enforcement, conditional upon the Applicants providing security. The Committee directed the parties to negotiate and agree on the form and timing of this security. Although, in accordance with the Committee's direction, the Applicants made a number of good-faith proposals to the Respondent, the Respondent failed to engage in discussions with the Applicants and has rejected the Applicants' security proposals.

In the absence of agreement between the parties, the Committee confirmed that it would determine whether a form of security proposed by a party is acceptable or identify another form of security that the Committee considers appropriate and order its provision within a specified time limit. The Applicants await the Committee's decision.

First Session of the Committee and Procedural Calendar

On February 3, 2025, the Committee held its first session with the parties by video-conference (the "FirstSession"). The focus of the First Session was to discuss certain procedural matters that will govern the Annulment proceedings, including a draft procedural calendar.

On February 11, 2025, the Committee issued Procedural Order No. 1 ("PO1") establishing, amongst other things, a procedural calendar for the Annulment proceedings (the "Procedural Calendar"). Pursuant to the Procedural Calendar, it is contemplated that the parties' principal written submissions will be filed throughout 2025, culminating in a two-day hearing in late January 2026.

The Procedural Calendar sets the following key dates:

Applicants' Memorial on Annulment: April 1, 2025.

Respondent's Counter-Memorial on Annulment: July 1, 2025.

Applicants' Reply on Annulment: September 1, 2025.

Respondent's Rejoinder on Annulment: November 3, 2025.

Hearing on the Annulment: January 22-23, 2026 (with January 24, 2026 reserved).

All procedural orders of the Committee, including PO1 will be published on the ICSID website. Gabriel anticipates that the Application for Annulment and the principal Annulment submissions will also be published on the ICSID website (https://icsid.worldbank.org/) in due course.

For information on this press release, please contact:

Dragos Tanase

President & CEO

dt@gabrielresources.com

