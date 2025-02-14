Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Terminates LOI

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 13, 2025 / Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXVNEX:PAI.H)(OTC PINK:INOTF)(FSE:71TA) ("Predictiv AI", "PAI" or the "Company"), www.predictiv.ai, announces that the previously announced letter of intent dated August 2, 2024 between the Company and Shift Technologies Canada Inc. and HouseStack Holdings Inc (the "LOI") has been terminated in accordance with the terms of the LOI and the proposed reverse takeover transaction will not proceed (see the Company's press release of August 8, 2024).

Trading in the common shares of the Company has been halted since the initial announcement of the RTO in August 2024. The Company will apply to the NEX board of the TSXV to recommence trading of the Company's common shares.

Predictiv AI Inc. ("Predictiv AI" or "PAI") www.predictiv.ai is a technology company which helps businesses and organizations make smarter decisions using advanced artificial intelligence, deep machine learning and data science techniques. Its Weather Telematics Inc. subsidiary has used patented air quality monitoring sensors to provide predictive weather risk information to the insurance, logistics, fleet management and public safety sectors. The Company's R&D division, AI Labs Inc., has developed new products that solve real-world business problems

