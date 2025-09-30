Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Announces Filing of Corrective Disclosure Pursuant to OSC Review

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Predictiv AI Inc. (TSXVNEX:PAI.H)(FSE:71TA) ("Predictiv AI", "PAI" or the "Company") announces that further to the review by the Ontario Security Commission ("OSC") of the Company's continuous disclosure, and a subsequent request from OSC staff in connection therewith, the Company has made corrective disclosure with respect to the following:

In future reporting periods, the Company will provide sufficient analytical and quantified discussion of the various factors that affect the expenses beyond the percentage change or amount in Management's discussion and analysis.

The Company issued Management Information Circular dated August 6, 2025 that includes the Corporate Governance Practices and Audit Committee Charter.

The Company included executive compensation for the year ended January 31, 2025 in Management Information Circular dated on August 6, 2025 which has been filed on SEDAR.

The Company has filed standalone statement of executive compensation for the year ended January 31, 2024.

Corrective disclosure was requested by OSC staff in connection with the Company's financial statements and Management's Discuss and Analysis. The Company has provided explanations to OSC staff requests and has also included the requested information in its most current Management Information Circular dated on August 6, 2025.

As a result of having to provide such corrective disclosure, the Company will be placed on the public list of Refilling and Errors (the "List") in accordance with OSC Staff Notice 51-711 and will remain on the List for a period of three years from the date of refiling the corrective disclosure.

Company Contact:

Khurram Qureshi, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 647-831-1462

Email: kqureshi@predictiv.ai

