Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Receives Final Approval From CSE and Commences Trading

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / December 22, 2025 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI) ("Predictiv AI" or the "Company"), a Canadian artificial intelligence company, today announced that it has received final approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and that its common shares will commence trading at market open today under the symbol PAI.

Predictiv AI develops vertical artificial intelligence applications focused on defined industries and operational use cases. The Company's approach centers on building AI systems designed for practical deployment, with an emphasis on reliability, clear functionality, and alignment with real business processes.

The Company's initial areas of focus are fleet operations and communications. Its products include fleet software used to manage vehicles and assets, as well as AI-based agent tools for voice, chat, and SMS that are used in operational and customer communication contexts.

Why Vertical AI

Across many industries, organizations have found it challenging to move AI initiatives beyond pilots and early testing. Predictiv AI's strategy focuses on vertical AI, where applications are built for specific environments and workflows rather than broad, generalized use.

Vertical AI applications are often adopted more readily because they are designed with defined operational requirements in mind, including workflow structure, data inputs, and regulatory considerations. Predictiv AI applies this approach in areas where consistent execution and operational clarity are important.

Predictiv AI's Core Platforms

Fleet Operations - Shift AI

Fleet operations involve ongoing coordination across assets, maintenance activities, inspections, and compliance reporting. Software in this area must support day-to-day operational oversight and structured record-keeping.

Shift AI provides fleet operations software that supports:

Vehicle and asset monitoring

Maintenance and inspection tracking, including AI-assisted inspections

Operational reporting and compliance-related record management

Visibility across distributed fleets

Airline and Aviation Focus -

Shift Fleet has been developed with particular attention to airline and aviation-related fleet environments, including ground support equipment and service vehicles. These environments require consistent tracking of maintenance status, safety checks, and operational readiness. The Company has seen early engagement and activity in this sector, reflecting interest in software tailored to aviation-specific operational requirements.

Communications Automation - CloudRep.ai

Organizations routinely manage inbound and outbound communications such as phone calls, messages, and follow-ups as part of daily operations. These activities are often handled through a combination of manual processes and multiple software tools.

Cloudrep is an AI agent platform designed to support structured communication workflows. It provides AI agents that operate across voice, chat and SMS. These AI agents are intended to handle repeatable communication tasks within defined processes, while allowing more complex or sensitive interactions to be escalated to human staff. Cloudrep is designed to support consistency, continuity, and structured handling of communications without replacing existing operational oversight.

Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI Inc., comments, ""Predictiv AI is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on vertical AI and practical execution. We are developing products that support smarter fleet operations and communications through AI agents, with an emphasis on defined use cases rather than experimentation. Commencing trading on the CSE is an important milestone for our company."

The directors and officers of Predictiv AI Inc. are:

Suman Pushparajah - Chief Executive Officer & Director

Sana Srithas - Chief Operating Officer & Director

Khurram Qureshi - Chief Financial Officer

Etienne Grimas - Independent Director

Rob Barlow - Independent Director

Early Warning Disclosure Pursuant to National Instrument 62-103

In connection with the Company's acquisition of Shift Technologies Inc. and HouseStack Holdings Inc. (see Company press release dated December 16, 2025, the "Transaction"), Suman Pushparajah acquired ownership, control or direction over common shares of the Company requiring disclosure under applicable securities laws.

Prior to completion of the Transaction, Suman Pushparajah did not own, or exercise control or direction over, any voting or equity securities of the Company. In connection with the Transaction, he acquired 65,246,016 common shares, representing approximately 54.6% of the issued and outstanding shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 48.0% on a fully diluted basis.

The shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Pushparajah has no current intention to increase or decrease his ownership position, though he may do so from time to time depending on market and other conditions.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows.

