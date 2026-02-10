Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Establishes Asia Regional Office to Support Expansion Across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI"), is pleased to announce the establishment of the Company's Asia Regional Office, to support commercial engagement, partnerships, and implementation activities across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

The establishment of the Asia Regional Office follows the Company's completion of its Reverse Takeover (RTO) and commencement of public trading, and is designed to support Predictiv AI's ongoing international business development and operational activities.

Purpose of the Asia Regional Office

The Asia Regional Office has been established to support Predictiv AI's regional engagement with enterprise customers, government stakeholders, academic institutions, and strategic partners. The office is designed to facilitate regional coordination, implementation support, and partnership development related to the Company's vertical AI platforms. The Asia Regional Office will operate as a regional coordination and engagement hub supporting business development, partnerships, and implementation activities.

"Establishing a regional presence in Asia is a practical step in aligning our technical capabilities with the markets we serve," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "This expansion strengthens our ability to work closely with partners, support implementation activities, and ensure our AI solutions are deployed in a responsible and operationally effective manner."

Regional Leadership

The Asia Regional Office will be led by Dr. Subha Fernando, a senior academic and researcher who currently serves as Professor in Artificial Intelligence at the University of Moratuwa.

Dr. Fernando holds a Doctor of Engineering (Dr.Eng) from Nagaoka University of Technology, Japan, and brings extensive academic and applied research experience in learning systems, autonomous agent systems, and optimization, with work spanning multiple business domains and industry verticals. Her career includes peer-reviewed research as well as collaborative, application-driven initiatives across both academic and industry environments.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Fernando noted, "Successful AI adoption depends on aligning technical models with operational realities. The objective of this role is to support practical, scalable AI implementation through close collaboration with industry and institutional partners."

Academic Appointments Supporting Applied AI Capabilities

In connection with the Asia Regional Office, Predictiv AI has engagedtwo senior academic professionals to support applied research and implementation activities across hardware-integrated AI systems and healthcare-focused reasoning models, including early-stage solution validation in collaboration with enterprise and public-sector stakeholders.

B.H. Sudantha, Specialist- IoT & Intelligent Embedded Systems

The Company has appointed B.H. Sudantha, Senior Lecturer and Former Dean of the Faculty of Information Technology at the University of Moratuwa, as Specialist - IoT, Embedded Systems, and Smart Intelligent Systems.

Sudantha has academic and applied experience in electronics, embedded systems, IoT, smart sensor networks, and edge computing, and has participated in and led research initiatives involving environmental monitoring, IoT and Embedded systems, and real-time data acquisition. His background includes academic leadership roles and prior industry experience in telecommunications systems.

Dr. Visula Abeysuriya, Specialist- Small Language Models (SLMs) & Expert Reasoning (Health Sector)

The Company has also appointed Dr. Visula Abeysuriya, Senior Lecturer in Immunology and Biostatistics at the University of Colombo, as Specialist- Small Language Models (SLMs) & Expert Reasoning, with a focus on healthcare-related applications.

Dr. Abeysuriya is a medical doctor (MBBS) and holds advanced academic qualifications in public health, epidemiology, biostatistics, and applied statistical modeling, including a PhD in Public Health. His professional background includes clinical practice, epidemiological research, and academic publications related to infectious diseases, immunology, and health outcomes analysis.

International Operations

The Company believes that regions across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East continue to represent areas of interest for AI adoption across sectors including infrastructure, healthcare, mobility, and enterprise systems. The Asia Regional Office is designed to support coordination and engagement activities related to these regions; however, the timing, scope, and outcomes of any related initiatives remain subject to market conditions, regulatory considerations, and other factors.

About Predictiv AI Inc.



Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

Company Contact



Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements



This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-establishes-asia-regional-office-to-support-expansio-1135542