Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Provides Pilot Update from Innovate Calgary's Soaring Higher Challenge with Calgary Airports and WestJet

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 2, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI)(FWB:7IT) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") is pleased to provide a market update on its flagship asset and fleet intelligence platform, Shift AI, pilot success following its selection in Innovate Calgary's Soaring Higher Challenge, delivered in collaboration with Calgary International Airport (YYC) and WestJet.

The Soaring Higher Challenge forms part of Innovate Calgary's broader mandate to connect high-potential startups with real operational environments, enabling industry partners such as Calgary International Airport and WestJet to evaluate, refine, and advance emerging technologies within active aviation settings.

Shift AI helps organizations track and manage high-value assets and fleets in real time. In airport environments, its platform gives teams clearer visibility into where equipment is, how it's being used, and what needs attention-so operations run more efficiently.

Led by Innovate Calgary in partnership with Calgary Airports and WestJet, the Soaring Higher Challenge is designed to support high-potential technologies by enabling in-market testing within active aviation environments. Shift AI's selection and successful execution through the program reflects both technical readiness and strong alignment with operational requirements in aerospace settings.

The pilot marked a critical milestone for the Company and served as a foundational step in the development of Shift AI, asset and fleet intelligence platform purpose-built for complex airport and airline operations. Conducted in a live airport environment, the pilot involved direct engagement with airport and airline operational teams, validating the platform under real-world conditions and demonstrating measurable value across asset visibility, utilization, and operational efficiency.

Innovation isn't just about ideas-it's about the grit to keep iterating and improving. "Our partnership with Shift AI has embodied that spirit from day one," said Megan Gupton, CIO at Calgary Airports. "Together, we've taken their proven platform and transformed it to address dynamic, real-world challenges here at Calgary Airports."

"Our participation in the Soaring Higher Challenge was a pivotal proof point," said Sana Srithas, Chief Operating Officer of Predictiv AI. "It allowed us to move beyond concept and pressure-test our platform with real users, real workflows, and real operational constraints. That experience directly accelerated the creation of a dedicated aerospace solution in close collaboration with YYC and WestJet."

WestJet echoed the value of that hands-on collaboration. "Shift AI's submission and proof of concept were exactly what we were looking for: technology that solves real operational problems and improves the experience for our guests and our people," said Anne-Louise Brooks, WestJet Senior Manager, Digital Business Development & Consulting. "What impressed us most was Shift AI's pace of learning-rapid feedback, responsive iteration and development grounded in the realities of day-to-day airport operations."

Throughout the pilot, the platform was iteratively refined based on direct feedback from airport and airline stakeholders, enabling customization to airport-specific maps, asset flows, and operational processes. This approach supported faster adoption and demonstrated the importance of tailored solutions in operationally dense environments such as airports.

Gupton said the collaboration reflects the intent behind Soaring Higher: applying innovation to practical needs. "Watching an area of opportunity in our business evolve into practical, operational solutions through this collaboration has been rewarding and exciting," she said. "Shift AI's dedication to designing targeted solutions for complex use cases aligns perfectly with our Soaring Higher Challenge-a call to take what is known and push it further."

"This pilot success represents more than a single deployment," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI. "It validated our strategy of building vertical AI platforms grounded in real-world execution, while demonstrating how collaborative innovation programs like Soaring Higher can accelerate the translation of emerging technology into operational impact. The insights gained through this opportunity have directly shaped our aerospace roadmap and strengthened our partnerships across the aviation ecosystem."

The pilot remains in progress. Any future engagement would be considered following pilot completion and subject to standard review and procurement processes. The full article detailing the Soaring Higher pilot success is available here.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows. For more information, please visit www.predictiv.ai.

