Predictiv AI, Inc.: Predictiv AI Provides 2025 Year-End Review and Operational Progress Across Core AI Platforms

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 5, 2026 / Predictiv AI Inc. (CSE:PAI) (the "Company" or "Predictiv AI") today provided a year-end operational review for 2025 following the completion of its reverse takeover ("RTO") transaction and the consolidation of its operating businesses: Shift AI, CloudRep.ai, and HouseStack.

The completion of the RTO represents a significant corporate milestone, establishing Predictiv AI as a publicly traded Canadian company focused on building and operating vertical artificial intelligence platforms across transportation, communications, and real estate markets.

2025 Corporate Overview

During 2025, the Company focused on:

Completing its public-company transaction and governance structure

Advancing product platforms from development to market deployment where applicable

Securing early customer engagements and live operational use cases

Establishing operational, reporting, and compliance frameworks designed to support enterprise requirements

By year-end, Predictiv AI operated three distinct AI platforms, each at different stages of commercialization and aligned to large addressable markets.

"2025 was a foundational year for Predictiv AI. Completing the reverse takeover and bringing together Shift AI, CloudRep.ai, and HouseStack under a single public platform allowed us to move from build phase to execution where appropriate, while maintaining discipline across product development and deployment," said Suman Pushparajah, Chief Executive Officer of Predictiv AI.

"Shift demonstrated its ability to compete in formal procurement processes and deliver value in aviation and aerospace environments. CloudRep successfully went to market with deployed customers across regulated sectors, while HouseStack continued to strengthen its product foundation. As we enter 2026, our focus is on responsible growth, scaling deployments, and delivering practical AI solutions."

Shift AI - 2025 Review

Shift AI transitioned to commercial execution in 2025, moving from product development to active market participation across multiple geographies and regulated industries.

Market Entry & Commercial Progress

Successfully entered market with its AI-driven fleet and asset management platform

Awarded a fleet management software engagement with the United Nations Development Programme in Africa,following a competitive RFP process

Demonstrated platform capability in complex operating environments requiring compliance, reporting, and asset accountability

Aviation & Aerospace Application

During 2025, Shift AI expanded its platform to support airline, airport, and aerospace operations, with a focus on visibility, safety, and operational efficiency for both vehicle and non-vehicle assets.

Shift AI was selected as a winner of Innovate Calgary's Aerospace Innovation Hub's Soaring Higher Innovation Challenge focused on transforming air travel operations. The solution emphasized:

Real-time asset tracking

Predictive insights for asset availability and condition

Improved coordination of ground support vehicles, PRM (Passengers with Reduced Mobility) transport, and other critical airport assets

The Shift AI platform was evaluated through collaboration with Calgary Airports and WestJet, demonstrating applicability in aviation operational environments.

"In aerospace, every asset plays a role in keeping operations safe and on time. But without accurate, real-time data, it's difficult to know where things are, how they're performing, or when they might fail," said Sana Srithas, Chief Operating Officer and Director of Predictiv AI. "By turning raw data into actionable insights, Shift AI supports operational decision-making, safety monitoring, and cost-awareness initiatives, while creating smoother passenger experiences."

Platform Capabilities

AI-enabled fleet and asset monitoring

Predictive maintenance and inspection workflows

Real-time operational analytics

Support for ground support equipment and other non-vehicle aviation assets

By year end 2025, Shift AI demonstrated its ability to compete in formal procurement processes and demonstrate operational use in aviation and aerospace environments, supporting further evaluation for broader deployments in 2026.

CloudRep.ai - 2025 Review

CloudRep.ai successfully transitioned to market deployment in 2025, advancing from platform development to live customer use while expanding its scope across commercial, regulated, and public-sector applications.

Go-to-Market & Deployment

Entered market with deployed AI communications solutions supporting active customer operations

Progressed from pilot programs to operational use cases

Demonstrated platform functionality in high-volume, real-world customer interaction environments

Product Expansion

CloudRep.ai expanded from a voice-first platform into a multi-channel AI communications solution, including:

AI voice agents designed to handle inbound and outbound interactions, supporting call intake, lead qualification, appointment scheduling, and service inquiries while maintaining consistent, policy-aligned responses.

SMS-based engagement workflows enabling automated, two-way messaging for follow-ups, notifications, reminders, and customer engagement, improving response times and reducing manual workload for service teams.

Chatbot functionality supports automated inquiries and service requests across web and digital channels, allowing organizations to provide continuous, scalable assistance while routing complex cases to human agents when required.

Regulated Sector Use Cases

Deployed AI voice agents in healthcare environments for scheduling, patient communication, and administrative workflows

Completed a legal-sector operational use case in Canada, with agents trained on relevant legal reference data and applicable traffic regulations to improve intake efficiency and client conversion processes

Government & Municipal Focus

Engaged with municipalities to demonstrate AI-driven voice, SMS, and chatbot solutions

Showcased potential improvements in responsiveness, accessibility, and service delivery for residents

Designed to support citizen inquiries, service requests, and administrative support

CloudRep.ai is a Canadian-built artificial intelligence platform, developed with a focus on domestic innovation, responsible data use, and applicability for Canadian organizations. The platform is designed for deployment in regulated and public-sector environments, with an emphasis on transparency, reliability, and service continuity. The Company views government and municipal engagement as a strategic growth opportunity.

By year-end 2025, CloudRep.ai had established a foundation to support government, enterprise, and recurring revenue expansion heading into 2026.

HouseStack - 2025 Review

HouseStack continued to advance its AI-powered real estate intelligence platform throughout 2025, focusing on product development and technical readiness.

Product Development & Platform Progress

Completed core platform development

Built AI-driven tools for property data, reporting, and workflow automation

Developed scalable infrastructure to support future valuation and analytics products

Current Status

HouseStack has not yet entered market and is not generating commercial revenue

The platform remains in a pre-commercial stage, with product capabilities substantially developed

Go-to-market timing and monetization strategies will be evaluated following further product validation and prevailing real estate market conditions

By year-end 2025, HouseStack had established a solid technical foundation for potential future commercialization.

2026 Outlook

Following the completion of the RTO, Predictiv AI enters 2026 with three AI platforms addressing distinct industry verticals and operating at different stages of commercialization. This structure provides the Company with exposure to multiple markets and the flexibility to prioritize deployment and revenue initiatives based on customer adoption, regulatory considerations, and market conditions. Management's focus for 2026 is on disciplined execution, expanding validated customer use cases, and selectively scaling deployments where market demand and operating conditions support further growth.

About Predictiv AI Inc.

Predictiv AI Inc. is a Canadian artificial intelligence company focused on developing vertical AI applications for defined industries. The Company's products address fleet operations and communications, including fleet management software, AI-based agents for voice, chat, and SMS, and tools designed to support structured operational workflows.

Company Contact

Suman Pushparajah

Chief Executive Officer & Director

416-388-8886

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward looking statements that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Statements in this news release which are not purely historical are forward looking statements, including without limitation any statements concerning the expected future operating performance of the Company's business. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such forward looking statements will prove to be accurate. The Company cautions readers that all forward looking statements, are based on assumptions none of which can be assured and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such risks and uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Predictiv AI, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/predictiv-ai-provides-2025-year-end-review-and-operational-progre-1123874