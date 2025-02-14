Sacramento, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2025) - Squatter Lockout Group, a provider of strategic solutions for property owners dealing with squatters and delinquent tenants, has issued a statement regarding the recent changes to eviction laws in California. The company reports that the new regulations, which took effect in 2025, are creating substantial challenges for property owners attempting to reclaim their properties. The company asserts that California Assembly Bill 1482 is bankrupting property owners and pulling needed housing off of the market.

The new tenant protection regulations have introduced additional legal requirements that property owners must navigate during the eviction process. According to Squatter Lockout Group, this has resulted in extended legal proceedings, affecting property owners' ability to manage their properties effectively.

Tevis Verrett, CEO of Squatter Lockout Group, expressed his concerns, stating, "The 2025 eviction laws, while well-intentioned, have unfortunately tipped the scales against property owners. Our mission is to restore balance and ensure that property owners can reclaim their homes without enduring endless legal hurdles."

The organization has developed approaches to address these challenges, offering guidance to those affected by the new regulations. Squatter Lockout Group works with property owners to navigate the legal requirements while maintaining compliance with current laws.

The company continues to monitor the situation and provide resources to property owners facing challenges with the new regulations. Their services focus on helping property owners understand and work within the framework of current legislation while protecting their property rights.

