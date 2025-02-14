Apple's stock demonstrated resilience on the NASDAQ, showing modest gains with a 1.42% increase to $240.23. This performance comes as the tech giant faces renewed scrutiny over its business practices, particularly concerning its handling of user data in App Store advertising. The company's stock maintains a strong position despite trading approximately 9.7% below its 52-week high of $260.09, recorded on December 27. Analysts have set an average price target of $242.76, while recent quarterly results revealed impressive earnings per share of $2.41, marking a significant improvement from the previous year's $2.19.

Competition Concerns Surface

German competition authorities have raised significant concerns regarding Apple's App Tracking Transparency Framework, implemented in 2021. The framework has come under fire for potentially creating an uneven playing field, as Apple appears to apply stricter data usage requirements to third-party developers while maintaining more lenient standards for its own services. This disparity particularly affects smaller companies lacking comparable data resources, potentially violating abuse prevention regulations for major digital enterprises.

