Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture Radio Television and Tourism: "Happy Chinese New Year • Lantern Festival Fair" Brightens Sweden with Cultural Celebrations

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 9, the Zhejiang Happy Chinese New Year performance troupe brought its brilliant cultural showcase to Sweden, following a successful Spring Festival celebration in Malta. Organized by the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism, in partnership with the China Cultural Center in Stockholm, and hosted by the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center, the "Happy Chinese New Year • Lantern Festival Fair" event series captivated audiences at the International School of Kungsholmen and the China Cultural Center in Stockholm.

On February 10, the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center hosted a dynamic cultural program at the International School of Kungsholmen, seamlessly blending Chinese New Year traditions with the distinctive cultural essence of Zhejiang Province. The event provided 200 teachers and students with an immersive journey into the richness of Chinese heritage. Through mesmerizing displays of traditional customs and artistic performances, an international audience experienced the allure of Chinese culture firsthand. The initiative not only deepened cross-cultural understanding but also strengthened bonds of friendship. The celebration infused the school with a festive atmosphere, enriched its cultural diversity, and created an inclusive environment. It also reinforced the cultural identity of Chinese students at the institution, earning widespread acclaim from the school community.

The following day, on February 11, the China Cultural Center in Stockholm was transformed into a lively celebration space, adorned with lanterns and decorations that radiated the joy of spring. Over 150 aficionados of Chinese culture gathered to celebrate the upcoming Lantern Festival. This year's festivities held special significance as they marked the first Spring Festival since Chinese New Year was officially recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage. To commemorate this milestone, the Zhejiang Happy Chinese New Year performance troupe curated a diverse array of interactive and immersive activities. Swedish participants gained a deeper appreciation for the cultural depth and profound value of Chinese New Year traditions.

2025 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Sweden, offering a unique opportunity to strengthen cultural ties and collaboration between the two nations. The successful hosting of this event not only highlighted the profound heritage of Chinese culture but also injected fresh energy into fostering mutual understanding and shared prosperity. The milestone celebration has further cemented the foundation for civil cooperation and enhanced friendly exchanges across various sectors, paving the way for deeper bilateral engagement and cultural dialogue.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2620329/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/happy-chinese-new-year--lantern-festival-fair-brightens-sweden-with-cultural-celebrations-302376754.html