Mumbai Biocluster: Biologics Conference 2025 Concludes Successfully, Setting New Benchmarks in Biopharmaceutical Innovation and Collaboration

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai, in collaboration with the Mumbai Biocluster, successfully hosted the 5th Annual Summit of Biologics Conference and Workshops focused on Biopharmaceutical Product Development on January 30-31, 2025, at the Novotel Dona Sylvia Resort, Goa. This landmark event has evolved into a premier platform bringing together key stakeholders for scientific exchange, business networking, and industry advancement.

The conference witnessed an overwhelming response, bringing together over 700 attendees, including 150 distinguished speakers, 12 key sponsors, and 41 exhibitors. With a strong presence of leading biopharma manufacturers and vendors such as Repligen, ThermoFisher Scientific, Cytiva, Merck, Sartorius Stedim, etc. the event further cemented its position as a pivotal gathering for the biopharma ecosystem.

A Grand Inauguration & Key Announcements

The event commenced with an inaugural ceremony graced by Chief Guest Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India. He was joined by Prof. A. B. Pandit, Vice Chancellor- ICT Mumbai, Program Chairs Dr. Narendra Chirmule, CEO - SymphonyTech and Dr. Dhananjay Patankar, Dr. Rajiv Desai, Senior Technical Advisor for Quality and Regulatory - Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance, Mr. GS Krishnan, President - Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises and Conference Convener Dr. Ratnesh Jain, Managing Director- Mumbai Biocluster.

As part of its commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, the conference introduced Travel Grants and the Young Leader Program to support and encourage emerging talent in biopharma. A significant highlight was the announcement of the second Dr. K. Anji Reddy Memorial Fellowship for Affordable Biopharmaceuticals, awarded to Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla, Chairman of the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Dr. Rajesh Gokhale delivered an impactful talk on 'Building Next-Gen Biologics', emphasizing the growing role of biomanufacturing in India's industrialization and the recently launched DBT BioE3 policy. He stated, "We cannot follow the 'Silicon Valley playbook' or 'MassBio recipe.' For our country, we need to develop technologies with immense creativity and a vision of indigenous innovation, paving a strong path for the future."

Engaging Discussions and Key Highlights

The conference featured a fireside chat on investment opportunities in India's biopharma sector, moderated by Dr. Ratnesh Jain, with esteemed panelists Dr. Rajesh S. Gokhale, Dr. Gautham Nadig (Mynvax Pvt Ltd), Dr. Prem Pavoor (Eight Roads), and Dr. Rahul Singhvi (Co-founder, National Resilience).

A powerful plenary talk followed, delivered by Dr. Rahul Singhvi, titled 'Catalyzing India's Biomanufacturing Revolution: Lessons from My Entrepreneurial Journey.'

Scientific Sessions & Industry Engagement

Day 1 focused on key areas such as regulatory policies, mRNA technology, cell therapy, biologics and biosimilars markets, biomanufacturing, and analytical validation. A key highlight was the session on 'Biopharmaceutical Product Journey: From Concept to Market,' featuring insights from leadership from companies like Shilpa Biologicals, Biocon Biologics, Bharat Serums & Vaccines, Premas Biotech, Yapan Bio, and Lupin. The conference also featured BioPitch, a platform for biotech startups, and Catalyst Connect Hour, designed to foster networking between attendees and exhibitors.

Day 2 commenced with the Change Makers Plenary Address on 'Disrupting Traditional Biomanufacturing' by Dr. Himanshu Gadgil, CEO, Enzene, who introduced EnzeneX 2.0, an advanced version of its fully-connected continuous manufacturing (FCCM) platform for economical mAb production for the first time in India. This set an enthusiastic tone for further discussions on cutting-edge advancements in gene therapy, AI-ML integration in biopharma, novel biotherapeutics, and veterinary care.

Closed-door sessions on the rising CDMO ecosystem brought together industry leaders from companies like Aragen Bioscience Inc., Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, Yapan Bio, Shilpa Biologicals, Veeda Lifesciences, Kemwell Biopharma, and Merck, alongside investment firms such as Kotak Equity and Eight Roads, as well as prominent organizations like IPA, Pharmatech Associates, ThermoFisher Scientific, Sartorius Stedim, THSTI, U.S.-India Business Council and CSIR-IGIB.

A Visionary Closing & Looking Ahead

Throughout the two days, over 70 poster presentations showcased innovative research from academia, startups, CROs, and industry participants. The event concluded on a high note with poster presentation winners receiving INR 25,000 cash prizes, along with awards recognizing the most interactive exhibitors and best exhibitors.

Reflecting on the success of the event, organizers emphasized their mission to expand the Biologics Conference into an even larger platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange. "The overwhelming response from industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs reinforces our vision to make India a global hub for biopharmaceuticals," they stated.

The success of Biologics Conference 2025 marks a new milestone in advancing India's biopharma ecosystem, promising even greater opportunities in the future.

About Biologics

The organizers envision establishing India as a global hub for biopharma innovation, by curating interactive forums facilitating impactful discussions among key stakeholders, to strengthen the nation's bioeconomy and accelerate advancements in biopharmaceutical research. With each edition, the conference aims to push the boundaries of scientific excellence and industry growth, shaping the future of biopharmaceuticals in India and beyond.

Website: https://biologicsworkshop.com/

About Mumbai Biocluster

Mumbai Biocluster is a leading innovation hub in ICT Mumbai, India, driving biopharmaceutical R&D and supporting the transition of early-stage innovations into clinical-stage biotech companies. With cutting-edge infrastructure and global collaborations, it tackles critical health challenges, including rare diseases and advanced therapies. Committed to sustainable growth, Mumbai Biocluster empowers startups, academia, and MSMEs through R&D, clinical-stage manufacturing, and regulatory support.

For more information, visit Mumbai Biocluster.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619755/Biologics_Conference_2025.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/biologics-conference-2025-concludes-successfully-setting-new-benchmarks-in-biopharmaceutical-innovation-and-collaboration-302376292.html