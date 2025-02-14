Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Block Listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / Argo Blockchain PLC
Name of applicant:
Argo Blockchain PLC
Name of scheme:
Block Listing re Warrants
Period of return:
From:
16/08/24
To:
16/02/25
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
31,406,429
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
0
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):
0
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
31,406,429
Name of contact:
Jim MacCallum
Telephone number of contact:
+44 203 434 2330
SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC
