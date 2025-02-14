Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Block Listing Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO A PIP.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / Argo Blockchain PLC

Name of applicant: Argo Blockchain PLC Name of scheme: Block Listing re Warrants Period of return: From: 16/08/24 To: 16/02/25 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 31,406,429 Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 0 Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G): 0 Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 31,406,429

Name of contact: Jim MacCallum Telephone number of contact: +44 203 434 2330

