ACCESS Newswire
14.02.2025 08:02 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Block Listing Interim Review

Finanznachrichten News

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS FORM MUST BE TYPED OR PRINTED ELECTRONICALLY AND PROVIDED TO A PIP.

(Note: Italicised terms have the same meaning as given in the UK Listing Rules.)

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 14, 2025 / Argo Blockchain PLC

Name of applicant:

Argo Blockchain PLC

Name of scheme:

Block Listing re Warrants

Period of return:

From:

16/08/24

To:

16/02/25

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

31,406,429

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

0

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see UKLR 20.6.7G):

0

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

31,406,429

Name of contact:

Jim MacCallum

Telephone number of contact:

+44 203 434 2330

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
