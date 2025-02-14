In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry. The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), the OPIS benchmark assessment for TOPCon modules from China fell 1. 12% at $0. 084/W Free-On-Board (FOB) China, with price indications between $0. 080-0. 088/W. FOB China Mono PERC module prices tracked the downward trend, also dropping 1. 12% at $0. 084/W FOB China, with prices between $0. 081-0. 088/W. Industry sources noted that TOPCon module prices for the second half of 2025 were at a "premium" compared to spot or first-half ...

