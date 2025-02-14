The storage facility featuring six Megapack 2XL systems from Tesla was built over a seven-month period in the vicinity of a wood gas generator and a solar farm. The project has a power output of 12 MW and storage capacity of 24 MWh. From ESS News Slovenian company Ngen has switched on what it claims to be Austria's largest battery storage facility. The project is located next a wood gas generator which opened in November 2024 in Fürstenfeld , southeastern Austria. The combined heat and power plant with 2 MW of electrical and 3 MW of thermal output is operated by Fürstenfelder Ökoenergie, a subsidiary ...

