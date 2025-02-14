The evaluation confirmed the outstanding system efficiency of European inverter manufacturers, in particular. It also found large differences in efficiency of certain hybrid inverters from the maximum efficiency specifications provided by the manufacturers on the data sheets. From ESS News The Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW Berlin) has reported results of its annual energy storagy inspection and confirmed two new efficiency records. A total of 17 manufacturers with 22 energy storage systems took part in the established energy efficiency comparison. Eight devices were new to the test, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...