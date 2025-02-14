Utility-scale solar is set to crank up the voltage, preparing to shift from 1. 5 kV to 2 kV on the DC side. It is a move that could redefine PV system design and slash costs, but it won't happen globally due to vastly different regulations as voltages rise, reports Tristan Rayner. From pv magazine 2/25 The looming direct-current (DC) voltage shift from the solar industry standard 1. 5 kV to 2 kV, like the previous step up from 600 V, promises cost savings and efficiency gains. It will again challenge PV manufacturers and developers, who must weigh technical advancement and specialist products ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...