Alf Barrios is an international executive with extensive experience in the natural resources and energy sectors

Retired from Rio Tinto at the end of 2024 after more than 10 years as an Executive Committee member

Appointed to Compensation and Audit Committee

Following the General Shareholders' Meeting held by Syngenta Group on February 14, 2025, the Company announced that Alf Barrios, a Spanish and U.S. citizen, has been unanimously elected as a new independent director of the Company, effective February 14, 2025. He has also been appointed as a member of the Board's Compensation Committee and Audit Committee.

Alf Barrios has more than 35 years of experience working globally in the natural resources and energy sectors. He retired from Rio Tinto, a leading global mining and materials company, at the end of 2024. At Rio Tinto, he held the positions of Chief Commercial Officer, China Chair and Japan Chairman (Singapore) from 2021. He joined Rio Tinto in 2014 as the CEO of its global Aluminum business (Montreal, Canada). Prior to Rio Tinto, he worked for 21 years at BP, a leading oil and gas company, where his last role was Executive Director and EVP Downstream for TNK-BP (Moscow, Russia). Alf Barrios is a recognized international leader in managing global value chains, having managed production, trading, supply logistics, and sales marketing, across Europe, the Americas, Asia, Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Australasia.

Syngenta Group Chairman Li Fanrong said: "We are delighted that Alf Barrios is joining our Board. His deep knowledge in managing global value chains will be invaluable to us and help Syngenta Group pursue our goal of providing agronomic solutions and digital services that farmers need to grow healthy food while conserving natural resources and protecting the environment."

Alf Barrios said: "I am delighted to join the Syngenta Group Board of Directors. Syngenta is one of the world's biggest agricultural innovation companies, operating in more than 100 countries. I am especially looking forward to supporting the Group with my background in managing complex global businesses."

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's biggest agricultural innovation companies, employing 60,000 people in more than 100 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta Group supports farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

