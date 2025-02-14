Anzeige
Freitag, 14.02.2025
PR Newswire
14.02.2025 08:06 Uhr
Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Directorate Change

Finanznachrichten News

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 14

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Asia Trust plc

HEADLINE: Appointment of New Directors

The Company confirms that, as announced in the Company's Circular dated 18 December 2024, James Will, Matthew Dobbs, Susan Sternglass Noble, and Nicole Yuen have been appointed as independent non-executive Directors of Invesco Asia Trust plc with effect from 14 February 2025.

Up to 00.01 a.m. on 14 February 2025, Mr Will, Mr Dobbs, Ms Noble, and Ms Yuen were directors of Asia Dragon Trust plc which is now in members' voluntary liquidation.

There are no additional disclosures required to those made in the Company's Prospectus dated 18 December 2024 for Mr Will, Ms Noble, Mr Dobbs and Ms Yuen, under UKLR 6.4.8 in respect of these appointments, except that on 1 January 2025, Mr Will was appointed to the Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc.

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers

For and on behalf of Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Secretary to Invesco Asia Trust plc

Email: investmenttrusts@invesco.com

Will Ellis

Head of Specialist Funds - Invesco

Email: will.ellis@invesco.com

14 February 2025


