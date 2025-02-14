Extraterrestrial Power has developed a space-grade solar cell thin enough for mass production and estimates it to be 10 times cheaper than current space solar cells. From pv magazine Australia The thickness of space solar cells has prevented their production using terrestrial methods. Until now, designing a thin cell that can withstand radiation, temperature fluctuations, and the extremes of orbit was impossible. Extraterrestrial Power CEO Peter Toth said the company aims to bring space-grade rigor to the mass-produced method normally used to make terrestrial solar cells, with support from the ...

