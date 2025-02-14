The Philippines' Department of Energy says its net-metering program has added around 141 MW to the grid since its inception in 2015. Net-metering has contributed 141 MW of electricity to the grid in the Philippines since 2015, according to figures from the country's Department of Energy (DOE). The DOE's latest figures show that renewable energy projects for own-use generated at least an additional 252 MW between 2009 and 2024. Renewable energy capacity increased by 794. 3 MW in 2024, according to the department. The result exceeds the combined capacity installed across 2021, 2022 and 2023. ...

